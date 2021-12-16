MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake coach Jason Bradford has the phrase “hold each team under 40” written on the whiteboard of his classroom.
Traverse City West matched that same defensive pride the Lakers built over the last two seasons, but Glen Lake (5-0) walked away with a 38-23 win over the Titans Wednesday night in Maple City.
The 38 points were the Lakers’ lowest team total in 30 games.
“We played too passively offensively in the first half,” Titans head coach Tim Reiman said. “We gave them 38 points. You’ve got to win that game. We just didn’t score enough.”
West (2-2) trailed 17-5 at the first quarter break after Glen Lake senior Grace Bradford hit a triad of triples. After that, neither team scored for the first five minutes of the second quarter. Lakers’ senior Jessica Robbins netted a layup at the 2:16 mark, then Bradford and TC West’s Megan Lautner traded fast-break points to go into halftime with Glen Lake leading 21-7.
The Titans picked up the pace in the second half but ultimately couldn’t claw out of their 14-point deficit. They trailed by at least nine points for the rest of the game.
Bradford finished with a familiar statline — a 21-point, 13-rebound double-double with three steals, two assists and two blocks. The senior eclipsed 1,000 career points in her first game of the season, scoring 27 against Traverse City St. Francis.
“I feel like I started off really strong,” Bradford said. “I hope to improve as a player on our team and push everyone in practice.”
The senior is averaging close to a double-double, with multiple games in double figures and an average of between eight and nine boards.
“You see her on the glass. Rebound. Rebound. Rebound,” said Jason Bradford, Grace’s father. “Those add to her points. If we can get the whole team, that’s our goal. Everybody crashing the board.”
Olivia Mikowski had six points, six rebounds, two steals and an assist for Glen Lake. Jessica Robbins scored six points with four rebounds, five steals and six blocks. Bradford was 5-of-6 from the charity stripe.
Aly Jo McKenna led TC West with eight points, hitting two of the Titans’ 3-pointers. Sara Schermerhorn added six with two triples in the third quarter.
The two teams have prided themselves in defense as of late. Glen Lake held all but four teams they played last season to fewer than 40 points (one was Calumet in the state quarterfinals). Of the four games the Titans have played, the only team to break 40 points on them was Grand Haven in their season opener.
“I feel like that’s why it was a low-scoring game,” Grace Bradford said. “It was more like a defensive battle. Everyone was rebounding and crashing the boards.”
The Titans held the Lakers to their lowest team total since a Northwest Conference game at Kingsley Feb. 18, 2020, where Glen Lake lost 50-38.
Glen Lake and TC West hadn’t met in a regular-season girls basketball game in at least the last 10 years, although they did scrimmage each other this summer.
Matchups between Class A schools and smaller ones from the five-county Grand Traverse region have been more common this season among local teams. TC West faces Manton for their first game of 2022, and Glen Lake has a game at Traverse City Central Feb. 15.
The Lakers are looking to build on a state quarterfinal run in Division 3 from last season’s COVID-19-shortened year. Their previously undefeated season ended with a 73-69 loss to Calumet.
Glen Lake hasn’t had more than four losses in a season since 2015, amassing a record of 129-17 over the last six years.
The Lakers host Buckley at 8 p.m. Friday for their last game before the new year. TC West heads to Midland at 7 p.m. Tuesday.