MAPLE CITY — Size, size, everywhere there’s size.
Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my line.
Those words (modified slightly to better suit Glen Lake’s gigantic football team) from the 1971 hit “Signs” by Canadian rock band Five Man Electrical Band — later covered by Tesla in 1990 — ring true for the Lakers.
The Lakers are all about going big, from the size of their offensive and defensive lines to the team’s playoff aspirations.
Glen Lake’s starting offensive line consists of senior guard Garrett Tremble — the “small” one at 6 feet tall and 230 pounds, in addition to tackles Ben Kroll (6-4, 275) and Sam Shiflett (6-0, 245), junior guard Sam Keys (6-1, 265) and senior center Dylan Kiliniski (6-4, 305). Senior Donovan Bootz (5-11, 270) will play mainly on the defensive side of the ball.
Reece Hazelton (6-7, 200 pounds) likely sees the majority of the snaps under center for a team with 10 starters back on defense and six more on offense.
Eleventh-year head coach Jerry Angers hopes some of the youthful mistakes of last year, when the Lakers had four sophomores and a host of juniors seeing regular playing time, turn into plays that veterans make.
Last year’s 5-5 team gave up 110 more points than the previous season, and scored 150 fewer.
“Last year was a sour taste in all their mouths,” Angers said. “Yeah, we made the playoffs. Yeah, we were 5-5. Yeah, we competed. But we gave up 50 points and 50 some points in two or three games, we didn’t score points and other games, stuff like that. When you have a young team and you’re asking them to compete against the the elite — we opened up with the state champ and we turn around and play St. Francis the next week.”
That schedule doesn’t get much easier this year, with perennial powerhouse Millington visiting for Week One and the Gladiators hosting the Lakers nine days later in a Saturday afternoon Thirlby Field tilt.
“We’re really looking forward to our kids realizing their potential,” Angers said, “and see what they can do with it and use the adversity from last year to motivate us and fuel us and hopefully not make mistakes, and understand the concepts that we need to understand. They’re a great group of kids that have fun together and just want to hang out and be with each other and and that’s the coolest thing about it.”
The Lakers had only four seniors on last year’s squad — Joey Fosmore, Drew Peterson, Rolli Charpentier and Chase Richter — so this year’s team has plenty of playing time to draw from.
“We’ve got good numbers of kids who work hard, and you know they’re doing the things outside of the outside of the football field whether in the weight room or doing community service,” Angers said. “Big numbers on defense, good numbers on offense.”
Jon Popp, Henry Lerchen, Keys and Justin Bonzelet all saw significant playing time as sophomores, and the Lakers have 15 seniors this season.
“It looks great on paper, there’s a lot of good things with it,” Angers said, “but you know, they’re gonna work through any any mistakes they make. We’re definitely looking forward to the year.”
In Thursday’s scrimmage against Houghton Lake, Boyne City and Mason County Central, the Lakers initially struggled on defense against the Bobcats.
Then Jonathan Wright broke off a long touchdown run to the left on one of Glen Lake’s first offensive plays, prompting Angers to chide his team, saying, It’s a good thing we can score, because we can’t stop anybody.”
That quickly turned around, though, as Glen Lake stepped up on defense for the next two sessions.
