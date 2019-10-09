MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake football coach Jerry Angers won Week Six honors 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
Angers’ Lakers defeated Elk Rapids 59-7 last Friday to improve to 6-0 and take over sole possession of the No. 1 ranking in Division 6 this week when Ithaca lost to Hemlock.
Angers has led the Lakers to the playoffs in eight of 11 seasons at Glen Lake, including reaching the Division 6 state championship in 2016. His career record is 68-41 (62.4%). Angers previously served as a long-time defensive coordinator at Traverse City West.
The Lakers face a huge test this Friday when they travel to Kingsley for the Salute to Service game and the undefeated Lakers (6-0) and Stags (6-0) face off. Stags head coach Tim Wooer previously won this award in 2017.
Each week throughout the high school football regular season, one coach that demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players’ character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members — Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (Muskegon Chronicle).
Each winning coach during the regular season receives a $2,000 donation to their school’s football program and a Gatorade performance package. At the conclusion of the 2019 high school season, the Lions also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season’s Coach of the Year receives a $4,000 donation to their school’s football program. All winners receive a certificate signed by Lions head coach Matt Patricia and National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell, a personalized game ball, as well as acknowledgement at the Dec. 15 Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.
Area coaches to previously win this award include David Hills (Boyne City, 2017); Wooer (TC West at the time, 2017); Ron Bindi (Charlevoix, 2016); Matt Stapleton (Frankfort, 2016); Josh Sellers (TC St. Francis, 2015); Matt Prisk (TC West, 2004); Will Cleaver (Gaylord, 2002); and Larry Sellers (TC St. Francis, 1998). Former Manistee coach Gus Kapolka won it in 2014 while with Cedar Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.