MAPLE CITY — The sound of a ship’s bell under the scoreboard echoed across the Glen Lake football field for the last time this fall.
Glen Lake beat Kalkaska on the Lakers’ senior night 39-8, Friday in Maple City.
The Blazers (1-7) scored first and took an 8-0 lead after a 90-yard kickoff return from Chris Gay opened the game. Gay finished the drive with a touchdown run followed by a successful two-point conversion.
Despite playing toe-to-toe with a perennial Division 6 power as the quarter went on, those were the Blazers’ only points of the game. Gay returned the next kickoff return that went his way about 60 yards, but he wasn’t able to do the same from the line of scrimmage.
Glen Lake (3-5) scored 39 unanswered points and forced three turnovers as Connor Ciolek and Eli Kangas both scored two touchdowns on the ground. Ciolek threw a TD pass to Luke Hazelton, and Henry Plumstead scored on a 43-yard field goal in the third quarter.
“I’m just so proud of my seniors,” Lakers’ coach Jerry Angers said. “They’ve been fighting adversity all year with injuries. ... It’s all to my seniors. I just love those guys. I’m happy I got the opportunity to coach them.”
Angers wasn’t immediately sure if Plumstead’s field goal was a school record, but the kicker also attempted one from beyond 50 yards that sailed well above the goal posts just to the left.
Plumstead plays soccer at Glen Lake. He joined the football team ahead of the Lakers’ Week Three game with Boyne City. The Glen lake soccer team hosts host Leland in the district semifinals, Monday. Plumstead will be on the pitch for that one.
“He wants to play college soccer, but I also think he can kick in college. I sent some film out from practice this week,” Angers said. “He’s kicked a couple of 55-yarders in practice. ... He pounds the ball.”
Ciolek threw for 112 yards on 7-10 passing while rushing for 102 and intercepting a Kalkaska pass. Kangas had 101 yards on 11 carries, and Dylan Weinrich had 50 yards on nine carries. Ethan Stefke led in receiving with 38 yards followed by Hazelton with 35.
“It’s just nice to be able to help the team any way possible,” Ciolek said. “I’ll do whatever it takes to win.”
Caleb Glase led the defense in tackles with 7.5 and two for a loss. Gage Baker had 6.5. Haden Shorter had a TFL and two assists. Aiden Gokey recovered a fumble.
Brad Elkins led Kalkaska with 68 yards rushing and Nate Babich had 49 yards. Jake Schaub led in tackles with 11.
“Definitely thought that going into this game would be much better than what it was,” Kalkaska coach Jeremy Wilkinson said.
The Blazers started the season off by breaking a three-year losing streak with a 30-28 win in overtime against Elk Rapids, but they have not won since. They lost in a 32-30 thriller last Friday at Charlevoix where they led for most of the game. Two weeks ago, Kalkaska lost to Mancelona on the final play.
“Looking back and watching the film and going through all the games, we’re definitely better than what our record shows. The lack of execution at times, it is honestly killing us,” Wilkinson said.
Computer models say Glen Lake still has a chance at the playoffs, though that chance is slim. If Glen Lake (3-5) beats Mancelona (5-2) next Friday, one projection would give the Lakers the 32nd and final playoff spot with an average of 32.35 points. The MHSAA’s playoff point system gives teams credit for the wins of the programs that beat them.
“Whatever happens, happens,” Angers said. “We’re going to do what we need to do get to four victories, and we’ll go from there.”
Kalkaska ends its season hosting Elk Rapids, Friday.