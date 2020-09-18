MAPLE CITY — Justin Bonzelet’s path to the ball in the fourth quarter took a slight detour.
Right through Boyne City quarterback Jack Neer.
Bonzelet’s fumble recovery with 4:45 remaining set up Jacob Pleva’s 3-yard touchdown plunge to give Glen Lake and first-year head coach Nate Sneed a 22-6 season-opening football victory over the visiting Ramblers.
The senior saw the snap fly over Neer’s head, and only the Ramblers sophomore signal caller stood between Bonzelet and his second fumble recovery in as many drives. The Lakers defensive back shoved Neer to the ground before falling on the ball.
“Brody (Allen) and Pleva called ‘sugar’ and got pressures,” Bonzelet said. “I figured he’d be a little faster than me, so I made sure to push him down and then recover it.”
Wide receiver Finn Hogan did the honors of pouring a Gatorade bucket over Sneed as the final seconds ticked off.
“Cold, very cold,” Sneed said, still soaked from the dunking. “But you know what these kids, I’ve watched them grow up since they’re in eighth grade and we love each other. And there’s a mutual respect between myself, the coaching staff and them. We’re just excited when they’re able to be happy and able to have those smiles on their faces. That’s what it’s all about. It’s why you get into the gig.”
Even with the opener pushed back to late September as the state decided how to best contain the spread of the coronavirus, the chilly debut warmed up the several hundred who were able to catch Friday’s game in person.
Each player received two tickets to hand out because of state-mandated attendance restrictions.
“It didn’t feel like it was anything different than just playing a game, which is good to see,” Boyne City second-year head coach Dave Suttle said. “It’s not changed because of practice or masks or anything like that. You follow the rules and once the game started, it was just football. And that makes everybody happy.”
Once the game started, the virus warning stayed at bay. Players, coaches, fans, media and the chain gang wore masks of varying types.
Boyne City wore custom-made clear plastic shields inside their helmet bars, while the Lakers brandished a variety from gaiters to Glen Lake masks to disposable ones.
Bonzelet recovered his first fumble after Jon Popp hit Neer from behind with 7:49 remaining. The Lakers didn’t do anything with that possession, but made good on the next recovery that set up the Lakers on the Rambler’s 15. Glen Lake took five plays, four of which were Pleva runs, to finish it off. Pleva rumbled in from 3 yards out and Popp kicked the extra point for a 22-6 lead in a game the Ramblers led early on.
“Our guys were extremely calm and composed in some of the big pressure-packed moments,” Sneed said. “That’s what happens when you have as many seniors as we do. It’s reassuring that we know we’ve been there before, and they answered the bell.”
Boyne’s Kaden Jewett recovered a muffed punt and ran that game’s first 12 plays as a result, capped off by Jacob Bush’s 4-yard TD run up the gut 4:23 into the game.
The Lakers, who travel next week to Elk Rapids, didn’t take long to respond.
Allen reversed field and took the kick return to the Rambler 48, and Connor Ciolek aired out a bomb to the 6-foot-4 Hogan the next play to take the lead back. Pleva ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-6 advantage.
“Finn is our go-to guy,” Bonzelet said. “We know that. It was going to him the first play. We knew that, and he does what he does.”
The only score in between came on the Lakers’ last first-half possession, covering 62 yards in 1:38 and ending with Henry Lerchen’s TD grab over the middle with 0.6 second left.
The Ramblers host Kalkaska and Charlevoix the next two weeks, and Suttle predicted this wouldn’t be the last time the Ramblers would play on Glen Lake’s field this year, hinting at a playoff rematch.
“We’re coming back,” Suttle said. “I think our kids played really well. We’re going to go through some growing pains. We’re kind of opening our offense up a little bit more. We’re going to throw it more this year, we’re going to move some kids around and we’ve got some real dynamic athletes. They’re good kids they’ll fix it.”
Boyne had four errant snaps that ended drives or resulted in turnovers.
“Glen Lake is a great program,” Suttle said. “We’re a good program that’s trying to get back to great. And in order to get there, we’ve got to fix those little things. So, we’ll be alright.”
Brayton Ager and Jacob Gregware each had sacks for the Ramblers.
Offensive lineman Griffin Middleton recovered a Lakers fumble, while Ben Bailey produced a sparkling special teams play, batting the ball back over the end line before it hit the ground, where Mateo Gokey downed the ball at the Ramblers’ 1-yard-line.
Hogan intercepted a late pass that allowed Glen Lake to run out the clock.
