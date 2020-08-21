TRAVERSE CITY — Sportsmanship was still in the air.
After Glen Lake’s 5-2 win over Traverse City Christian, players from both teams began waving to each other as they walked back to the benches. No high fives, no pregame lineups at midfield, but two words remained the same.
“Good game on three,” Laker coach Jared Boynton led his team in a chant.
The players grabbed their masks and circled around Boynton following the win — and a unique one for a number of reasons.
It was just 26 hours ago when the Lakers, and soccer teams across northern Michigan learned they’d be playing a season as early as Friday. Athletic Directors phones were ringing for hours, as the MHSAA’s decision essentially allowed downstate teams to travel and play against ones in the Traverse City region but not their own.
The Lakers and Sabres were the exact opposite.
Two local schools had roughly 250 parents, students and school-district volunteers in the “stands” at the TBAYS Keystone Athletic Complex. The bleachers were actually quite empty, as most spread out all along grass on the far side of the field with plenty of space to be six feet apart.
“It was big news, obviously, hearing that we can play,” Glen Lake junior Henry Plumstead said. “The guys came out. The plan we had in place, we worked it out and we got the win. We’re especially happy we can play the season.”
Boynton, who checks his team’s temperatures as they head to practice, said his team made sure to remind him of the MHSAA’s decision that came late Thursday afternoon. The Lakers typically practice at 6 p.m., three hours after the news made rounds through social media.
“They were pretty giddy,” Boynton said. “’Did you hear coach?’ ‘We’re on coach!’ ‘We’re gonna play!’ A lot of the guys were pretty excited.”
He said the news led to a great practice, and the momentum carried over to Friday.
The Lakers scored early and often. Glen Lake netted the first two goals of the game and finished with five, all through different means of play.
Jake Dezelski scored the first point of the season off a free kick serviced by Plumstead, then Plumstead found the back of the net to put the Lakers up by two not even 15 minutes into the game.
Sabres senior Marcus Rysztak scored with 23:12 to go in the first half to put his team on the board.
Alex Loeffler opened up the second half with a goal to return a two-goal lead, and Rysztak netted another with 30:02 on the clock to put it right back to one.
Fischer Alonzi scored two goals in the final stretch to secure the win. Loefler, Alonzi and Plumstead each had assists for Glen Lake.
“To score five goals in a game is really big,” Boynton said. “Multiple goals in a half is cool. A couple of shots were from pretty far out today, so that was awesome. Getting one off a free kick that’s not a penalty kick is pretty cool.”
Roy Montney, a former TBAYS assistant, debuted as head coach for the Sabres co-op team that includes players from TC St. Francis and TC Christian.
He said he’s coached a number of players before going back to when they were eight years old.
“Guys were excited to be out there, that’s the key no matter what it is. We get to play,” Montney said.
Montney said Friday was the first time his team all actually got a chance to be together on the field without being able to have organized scrimmages. He says his team is split in experience — an older team and a younger team without much inbetween. The Sabres roster eight seniors, five juniors and 10 underclassmen.
“The biggest thing I fear is them getting down on themselves just because they don’t have a lot to do,” Montney said. “I think it will be a progression. Lot of cobwebs, just being able to play with somebody.”
The fact that there was a game, after six months without organized sports, Montney said it was important. That sentiment certainly extended onto the other side of the field, where a small group of St. Francis students cheered on classmates in an unofficial student section.
Harry Bertschy, a senior at St. Francis, said it felt good to be able to watch his classmates compete once again. He didn’t think there’d be a soccer season after football was cancelled, but he thinks students will give soccer a bit more attention because of it. Bertschy, and nearly all others were in masks, despite no official policy or signs that required students or parents to do so.
“I think since other sports got cancelled, (students) will be like ‘Alright well, at least this sport is still on. Let’s not ruin it for not just the players, but for the parents and everyone else,’” Bertschy said.
TC Christian (0-1-0) hosts North Bay Tuesday while Glen Lake (1-0-0) travels to Charlevoix that same day. North Bay and Charlevoix played to a draw Friday.
