MAPLE CITY — Rob Flaska knew the Lakers would need a “short leash” on Lake Leelanau St. Mary juniors Dylan Barnowski and Shawn Bramer.
But the Glen Lake coach admitted he wasn’t expecting three of four players to net the Eagles’ seven 3-pointers to not be either Bramer or Barnowski.
The Lakers (3-0) remained unbeaten with a 64-52 win over their fellow Leelanau County foe Tuesday at home.
“It was just fun playing a tough team,” Glen Lake senior Connor Ciolek said. “Those guys are tough, they played a lot more physical than anyone we’ve seen. It showed how good we really are.”
The Eagles’ (1-1) septenary of 3-pointers came from Jerry Schaub (2), Barnowski (2), Alex Flores (2) and Nathan Schaub (1).
Though the Lakers’ defense allowed them to take a sizable first-quarter lead at 17-5, the Eagles quickly came back and kept it close at the half. That was in part thanks to Bramer, who took off and scored 18 of his 20 points in the next three stanzas.
“He’s a Mack truck down there,” Flaska said of the 6-foot-2 St. Mary junior.
Still, Glen Lake answered every haymaker the Eagles threw at them.
It came down to a fourth-quarter possession with the Lakers leading by seven at 59-52 with two minutes to play. St. Mary took a three-point shot to go within four, but it banked off the rim.
Ciolek put the game out of reach with free throws as the Eagles fouled down the stretch out of desperation.
“That is something we work on every day in practice, our defense. We take a lot of pride in that,” Ciolek said. “Last year, we didn’t score much so our defense made up for that. We plan to do that this year too.”
This year though, Glen Lake is getting big help on the scoring end.
Luke Hazelton led the game with 32 points with Ciolek adding 13. It marks back-to-back games Hazelton has hit 30 points, with the junior netting 35 against Leland on Friday and a 20-point, 15-rebound double-double against Elk Rapids.
Glen Lake has averaged 63 points in their three games to start the year. Last season’s average was 49.
“The thing I like about (Luke), he’s making his teammates be better as a result,” Flaska said. “He’s not forcing it. His teammates are getting him open, and they’re getting the ball when he’s open.”
The good news for both teams is they won’t play again this year. Glen Lake is coming off a Division 3 district title win over Traverse City St. Francis, falling to McBain in the next round. Lake Leelanau St. Mary reached the Division 4 regional finals for the first time in 48 years, falling to Frankfort.
They played last year at St. Mary, with Glen Lake winning 60-49. Prior to that Glen Lake and St. Mary — about a 20-mile drive from each other — hadn’t met in at least the last 10 years.
Glen Lake is set to open Northwest Conference play Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Buckley for their last game before the holiday break. St. Mary hosts Traverse City Christian and its recent 40-point scorer in Brock Broderick at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The schedule for Glen Lake doesn’t get any easier after the calendar turns, starting 2022 with a crossover game against Lake Michigan Conference power Charlevoix on Jan. 4. Hold your breath after that. Glen Lake has a Martin Luther King Day tournament game at Saginaw Valley State against defending Division 2 semifinalist Bridgeport before closing out the year hosting Traverse City Central, Feb. 22.
That’s just the nonconference schedule. Benzie Central returns its three leading scorers and could be in contention to snap Glen Lake’s 3-year outright Northwest Conference title run. The second of the home-and-home series with the Huskies is conveniently the last game of the regular season, Feb. 25 in Benzonia.
There was a three-way tie for the NWC in 2017-18 between Glen Lake, Frankfort and Buckley after the Bears swept league play the year prior on the way to a district title.
Flaska said the Lakers have got used to that grind, as multiple athletes from the school in recent years have gone on to play in the GLIAC. Reece Hazelton plays basketball at Ferris State, and Cade Peterson was the featured quarterback for the playoff-qualifying Grand Valley State Lakers.
“Every game we’ve got to go in thinking just like this game — playing as hard as we can,” Ciolek said.