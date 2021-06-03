TRAVERSE CITY — Quite literally: “It takes two” to win the Lake Michigan Conference.
Traverse City St. Francis finished off postponed league game with a 7-1 win over Kalkaska Thursday to secure the LMC title outright for the first season since 2015.
It snaps Kalkaska’s three season streak of having at least a share of the title from 2017 to 2019. St. Francis had at least a share from 2011 to 2015.
“Obviously it was a do-or-die game for us, Kalkaska is a tough squad,” St. Francis coach Phil Meeker said. “Certainly didn’t want to lose it on our field. They’re a quality team for sure. We were happy to have it. A young group of kids. They’re super excited.”
It took over a month, but St. Francis and Kalkaska finished the final two innings of a conference doubleheader that started April 29.
Kalkaska won the first game 6-3. The second game started 1-1. Rain started to fall, the Blazers walked a few baters, and the Gladiators scored three runs. League rules consider five innings a complete game, so the two teams returned to the same field it was played on back in April. The score was 4-1 with no outs at the top of the fifth.
That unfinished game was significant. Kalkaska ended its season with two league losses, TCSF’s only league loss was Kalkaska. That meant a Kalkaska win would result in a first place tie for the conference title with TCSF.
Kalkaska put three runners on base, enough to tie the game, but never scored. St. Francis added three runs in the bottom of the fifth. After a double play from the Glads in the top of the sixth, victory was within reach. Leah Simetz struck out the last batter and the delayed celebration commenced.
The win moves St. Francis, who finished ranked at No. 7 in the coaches poll, to a record of 32-6.
“A lot of these girls are freshman and sophomores. They didn’t have a season last year at all,” Meeker said. “We’ve got nine of our 16 girls that have never played a varsity season before. To bring them all together and get them going was a bit of a challenge early on, and they worked hard.”
Glads senior Reagan Bryant said it felt great knowing she had a good team for her senior year.
“I think they have brought a lot,” Bryant said of St. Francis’ underclassmen. “They have brought a lot of fresh legs. They’re just great players so it’s definitely kept this team going.”
Kalkaska coach Rick Ponstein said it was a tough season. He said the girls had three-week COVID-19 pause sandwiched in-between a great start and its league doubleheader with TCSF.
“When we played them we had just gotten back,” Ponstein said. “I got a good enough team, a good enough pitcher. I told them when we lost to Charlevoix 2-0 and Boyne City 2-0, ‘Those would be games we regretted.’ We came to play we were excited, we just didn’t execute. That’s how it goes sometimes.”
St. Francis plays Kingsley, the Northwest Conference champion, to open districts hosted by Benzie Central Saturday. The winner of that will face either Manton or Benzie Central at 2 p.m
Kalkaska (21-10) faces Roscommon in a district at Mancelona.
The winner faces the winner of Elk Rapids and Mancelona for the district title at 2 p.m.