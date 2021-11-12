Bio Box

TC St. Francis vs. Ishpeming Westwood

RECORDS: Traverse City St. Francis (11-0, No. 1); Ishpeming Westwood (10-1, No. 8)

WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.

WHERE: Thirlby Field

SERIES: The Gladiators and Patriots have never met.

RADIO/ONLINE: FM-89.9; nfhsnetwork.com

BACKGROUND: Of all that can be or should be said about Traverse City St. Francis, the Gladiators say it on the field week in and week out with their offense (50.2 PPG) and defense (13.6 PPG). St. Francis showed off both offense and defense when it enacted the rarely seen “super mercy” rule against McBain, building a 55-0 lead in the first half of the district final Saturday. A win puts the Glads in the state semis for the sixth time in the last 11 seasons. The Patriots’ 30-28 win against Charlevoix gave Ishpeming Westwood its first district title in program history. It was also the first game — win or loss — the Patriots have played that has been decided by less than two touchdowns since Oct. 4, 2019.

BRACKET BITS: The winner plays either Pewamo-Westphalia (11-0, No. 2) or Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port (9-2, unranked) in the state semifinals.