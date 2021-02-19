ONEKAMA AT LELAND

LELAND — Olivia Lowe was joined by a two other double-digit scorers in Thursday night's girls basketball win over Frankfort

The Comets beat the Panthers 49-31 to improve to 3-1 and 2-1 in the Northwest Conference.

Lowe scored 11 points with 15 rebounds for a double-double. Tatum Karek had 11 points, three rebounds and three assists; Maede Sweeney netted 10 points with six rebounds; Kenzy Sluiter added eight points as well.

Frankfort was led by Reagan Thorr with eight points.

Leland hosts Onekama Saturday, while Frankfort travels to Kingsley Saturday.

MORE GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Petoskey 41

TC West 39

Petoskey (4-1, 3-1 Big North): Sydney Mann 12 points; Kenzie Bromley 10 points; Grayson Guy 9 points.

TCW (2-2, 2-2 Big North): Megan Lautner 22 points, 9 rebounds; Aliah Diehl 7 points, 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT: TC West hosts TC Central Tuesday. 

Alpena 36

TC Central 28

TCC (1-2, 1-2 Big North): Peyton Carlson 11 points. 

Alpena (2-4, 1-3 Big North): Allison De Rocher 10 points.

UP NEXT: TC Central at Holland West Ottawa Saturday.

Cadillac 52

Gaylord 26

Cadillac (1-2, 1-2 Big North): Molly Anderson 17 points; Ashlyn Lundquist 11 points; Olivia Meyer 8 points. 

Gaylord (2-3, 1-3 Big North): No stats reported.

UP NEXT: Cadillac at LeRoy Pine River Saturday; Gaylord hosts Petoskey, Tuesday.

East Jordan 40

Kalkaska 32

East Jordan (2-4, 2-3 Lake Michigan): Anna Richards 15 points; Mycah Heise 12 points.

UP NEXT: East Jordan hosts Grayling Tuesday.

Benzie Central 49

Onekama 30

Benzie Central (3-2, 3-1 NWC): Ellen Bretzke 15 points, 11 rebounds; Gloria Stepanovich 13 points, 10 rebounds; Elise Johnson 10 points, 5 rebounds. 

Onekama (1-3, 1-2 Northwest): Sarah Bromley 7 points; Kaylin Sam 7 points.

UP NEXT: Benzie hosts Frankfort Tuesday; Onekama travels Saturday to Leland.

Bear Lake 47

BR Crossroads 42 F/OT

Bear Lake (1-4, 1-4 West Michigan D): Bella Leffew 18 points; Taylor Sexton 15 points.

UP NEXT: Bear Lake at Brethren, March 1. 

Brethren 37

TC Bulldogs 32

Brethren (2-1): Ellie Sexton 10 points, 14 rebounds; Maddy Biller 10 points; Halle Richardson 9 points.

TC Bulldogs: Jenna Brayton 8 points; Lily Bender 8 points; Julia Schultz 8 points. 

UP NEXT: Brethren hosts Suttons Bay Tuesday.

Walkerville 48

Manistee CC 43

Manistee Catholic (2-2, 2-2 West Michigan D): Grace Kidd 11 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds; Ashley VanAelst 7 points, 5 rebounds. 

UP NEXT: The Sabers travel Tuesday to Fruitport Calvary Christian.

Elk Rapids JV 34

TC St. Francis JV 24

TCSF (1-3): Adrianna Spranger 10 points; Julia Bohrer 7 points.

UP NEXT: TCSF hosts Elk Rapids Monday at 5:30 p.m. 

TC Central JV 61

Alpena JV 16

TCC: Camille Rucker 10 points; Catelyn Heethuis 9 points; Ashlen Hill 8 points.

UP NEXT: TC Central at Holland West Ottawa Saturday. 

TC West JV 53

Petoskey JV 31

TCW (3-0): Peyton Metz 14 points; Lydia Heymas 10 points; Ahna Campbell 8 points; Mallory Smith 8 points. 

UP NEXT: TC West hosts TC Central Tuesday. 

TC West frosh 23

Petoskey frosh 14

TCW (2-1): Mikayla Thompson 6 points; Claire Miner 5 points. 

UP NEXT: TC West hosts TC Central Tuesday.

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Manton vs. Houghton Lake, cancelled.

