TRAVERSE CITY — Tyler Schell has high expectations this season for three non-seniors.
That's because this year's Traverse City St. Francis girls basketball team is about as young as young can get. Schell, who coaches the Gladiators, expects two sophomores and a junior to step into leading roles on a team that does not roster a single senior.
Junior Gwyneth Bramer and junior Maggie Napont did just that in Friday's 49-24 win over Harbor Springs. Bramer led the team with 23 points and Napont netted 14.
Schell also expects junior Colleen Hegewald to jump into that mix as well after recovering from an injury.
"I think Maggie and Gwyn coming back after their freshman year have some experience and have matured going from that middle school mentality to high school," Schell said. "I really think those three (Bramer, Napont, Hegewald) are going to be impact players going forward."
Harbor Springs was led by Hailey Fisher's nine points and Jill Wagner with eight.
Schell thinks over time the extraordinarily young squad will have a positive impact on the program.
"All the girls work hard in the offseason, for sure, but those three, basketball is their No. 1. They're begging to get in the gym when they can't get in the gym," he said. "It would have probably been devastating to them if we didn't have a season, losing a year in this very critical time in your development as a basketball player."
The Glads host Glen Lake on Saturday.
MORE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlevoix 34
East Jordan 24
Charlevoix (2-0, 2-0 Lake Michigan): Taylor Petroskey 11 points; Camryn Turkelson 9 points; Lauren Shepard 7 points.
East Jordan (1-1, 1-1 Lake Michigan): Mycah Heise 13 points.
UP NEXT: East Jordan at Gaylord, Saturday; Charlevoix at Grayling, Friday.
Elk Rapids 54
Boyne City 24
Elk Rapids (2-0, 2-0 Lake Michigan): Logan Reasoner 17 points; Lauren Bingham 10 points; Kendall Standfest 9 points.
Boyne City (0-2, 0-2 Lake Michigan): Grace Dawson 8 points; Jordan Noble 5 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne City hosts Petoskey, Saturday; Elk Rapids hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Saturday.
Manton 63
Roscommon 28
Manton (2-0, 1-0 Highland): Lauren Wilder 18 points, 8 assists, 7 steals, 5 rebounds; Meagan Moffit 14 points, 5 rebounds; Aysia Taylor 11 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Manton at Lake City, Tuesday.
Gaylord SM 57
Inland Lakes 44
Gaylord St. Mary (1-1, 1-1 Ski Valley): Kinzie Jeffers 18 points, 6 rebounds; Ava Schultz 16 points, 8 rebounds; Gracie Blust 3 points, 7 rebounds; Bailey Murrell 5 points, 6 rebounds.
Inland Lakes: Natalie Wandrie 19 points.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary at Onaway, Monday.