PREP HOOPS
Area girls basketball regional schedules
DIVISION 2 at GAYLORD
Tuesday, March 10
Escanaba (13-7) vs. Sault Ste. Marie (20-1) at Petoskey, 6 p.m.
Cadillac (22-1) vs. Standish-Sterling (19-3) at Chippewa Hills, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
Regional final, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at SAULT STE. MARIE
Tuesday, March 10
Calumet (19-3) vs. Ishpeming Westwood (21-2) at Marquette, 6 p.m.
Charlevoix (18-5) vs. Oscoda (20-3) at Cheboygan, 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
Regional final, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at GRAYLING
Tuesday, March 10
Manton (21-2) vs. Hart (19-4), 6 p.m.
Glen Lake (20-3) vs. Pinconning (17-6), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
Regional final, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4 at TC CENTRAL
Tuesday, March 10
Suttons Bay (8-14) vs. McBain NMC (13-9), 5:30 p.m.
Bellaire (22-1) vs. Onekama (12-11), 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
Regional final, 6 p.m.
