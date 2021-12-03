TRAVERSE CITY — The offseason was a busy one for Traverse City high school athletic directors. No varsity girls basketball head coach from TC’s four teams returned for another year.
Jen Dutmers takes over at TC Central in place of Greg Farmer, who stepped down from coaching after leading the Trojans since 2016. Tim Rieman leads TC West, replacing Amy Drake who coached the Titans for two seasons. Adam Warren will coach TC St. Francis after Tyler Schell stepped away from the job for personal reasons. Amy Dix is the new head coach of Grand Traverse Academy, which co-ops with Traverse City Christian.
This year’s Trojans are led by senior captain Natalie Dykstra. Lindsey Hart, Bryce Roy and Jordan Zak make up the four seniors. Junior Catelyn Heethuis returns from a starting role last year, joining four other juniors in Hallie Warner, Sophie Simon and Ashlen Hill, who’s a captain. Freshmen Jakiah Brumfield and Lucia France were called up to varsity.
“Really excited to have Jakiah and Lucia up,” said Dutmers, who was previously Central’s varsity assistant coach. “We basically got started in November as a full unit. We’ve been working fast and furious.”
After hosting Grand Haven at 7 p.m. Friday, TC West plays the Buccaneers Saturday in a 1 p.m. tilt.
Reimann calls this year’s group of Titans “senior-laden.” They open their season at home Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. tipoff against their fellow Coast Guard city, Grand Haven.
The Titans return three starting seniors in Megan Lautner, Aly Jo Mckenna and Quinn Disbrow. Junior Ainslee Hewitt will jump into a larger role after playing on varsity as a sophomore. Lautner was all-conference last season.
TC West has a game scheduled this year with Manton — a Wexford County school with an enrollment difference of 1,400. Despite their size, the Rangers have managed to routinely place players in GLIAC programs and have been able to contend with Class A schools when they’ve played them.
It’s not the only big school-vs.-small school game on the schedule. TC Central plays at Benzie Central for the first time since 2018 on Tuesday.
St. Francis brings back everyone from its young roster last season, with seniors Colleen Hegewald and Cora Pomaranski leading the way. Gwyneth Bramer and Maggie Napont were leading scorers as sophomores. Hegewald was sidelined with an injury for a bit last season.
The St. Francis-TC Central game on Jan. 5 will benefit Veterans in Crisis and local breast cancer research charities. It’ll be at TCSF.
Somers leading Bellaire into new year
Jacey Somers has been a familiar face to fans of Antrim County’s girls basketball scene.
Now, the standout junior is poised to step into a leadership role. Bellaire graduated five seniors from its 2021 Division 4 state runner-up squad.
“I know people are like ‘You lost a lot of players,’ but we can’t let that affect us,” Somers said. “We still have to be super confident, and we have a lot of younger people on the team this year rather than last year. We have to teach them to be confident and not put their heads down.”
Charlie Boyce and Maddie Evans are two seniors. Both have been teammates of Somers since sixth grade.
“They’re aggressive,” Somers said. “They’re really good at talking and making sure you keep your positivity up.”
Glen Lake’s Bradford opens season with milestone
Glen Lake senior Grace Bradford came into the year 16 points shy of 1,000 — a milestone many players typically don’t reach until the end of their senior years. She eclipsed that mark easily, scoring 27 points in Glen Lake’s season opener.
The Lakers are looking to build on a state quarterfinal run from last season’s COVID-19 shortened year. Their undefeated season ended with a 73-69 loss to Calumet.
Glen Lake hasn’t had more than four losses in a season since 2015, amassing a record of 124-17 over the last six years.
Is this Petoskey’s year in the BNC?
On the first day of practice, the Petoskey Northmen wrote their goals for the season before head coach Bryan Shaw arrived.
Win the Big North Conference, win back-to-back districts, and win a game in regionals. The Northmen look to dethrone Cadillac, which has won the BNC for three years in a row and only lost one conference game in that stretch.
Juniors Caroline Guy and Kenzie Bromley and seniors Hayley Flynn and Ellie Pollion will be Petoskey’s four returning contributors. Junior Grayson Guy is out with an injury, with Shaw anticipating her to return right before Christmas or shortly after. Eva Guy, Hope Wegmann, Quinn Matthews and Ellie Stolzenfels round out the roster.
Cadillac loses its leading point guard in Molly Anderson, who’s now playing for Grand Valley State. Gaylord returns everyone on its roster, which includes five seniors.
“In my seven years of coaching, it’s as good as it’s ever been,” Shaw said.
Petoskey faces Gaylord in its first BNC game of the year on Dec. 17. The Blue Devils and Cadillac start league play the week before on Dec. 10. TC Central and TC West don’t play a BNC game until 2022.
Watch out for Lake City
This Missaukee County school has the potential to be a dark horse in Division 3.
The Trojans’ roster features a pair of Division 1 recruits, although one can’t play until next season because of MHSAA transfer rules.
Senior Chloe Bisballe (Concordia commit) and sophomore Mackenzie Bisballe will be key contributors. Alie Bisballe joins the Trojans from the neighboring town of Houghton Lake. All three are cousins.
Alie and Mackenzie both are offered by Western Michigan and North Dakota. They also have offers from Grand Valley, where both of their sisters play.
Lake City also brings back Emma Nickerson, a junior forward who’s in her third year on varsity. Juniors Tarin Miller and Haylee Parniski both are JV players that will have strong roles this winter.
The Trojans look to avenge a loss to Houghton Lake in the first round of districts.