ACME — Cole Paton didn’t get the full Iceman Cometh experience, but he’ll take it.
The first-time entrant won Saturday’s 32nd annual Iceman Cometh Challenge at Timber Ridge Resort in Acme, taking home the winner’s $6,000 check on a mild day with temperatures hovering around 60 degrees.
Paton said he’d definitely come back next year to defend his title.
“I think this is the way to end the season,” Paton said. “It’s really special. And I hear there’s a really good after party. The season’s officially over as of now, so the offseason can commence.”
Paton held off a field of numerous past champions, as he and runner-up Kerry Werner finished first and second in their Iceman debuts.
“I wanted to just empty the tank, give it everything I had,” Paton said. “But there are some really good competitors out there. Some people I’ve looked up to for years, so you never know until that last second in the race. And I honestly didn’t even know at that point. It was so tight.”
Paton, a Colorado resident, won in 1:30:35, edging out Werner by less than a second and third-place finisher and four-time champion Brian Matter by one tick.
Alexey Vermeulen, the 2019 winner, was eight seconds back in fourth, with Grayling’s Jorden Wakeley fifth, Traverse City 19-year-old Kyan Olshove sixth, Casey Hildebrand seventh and former champ Geoff Kabush eighth.
“(Hildebrand) attacked I didn’t think we’re gonna catch him but we reeled them in with about a kilometer to go,” Paton said. “Kerry Werner, Brian Matter, it was really tight. Jeff Kabush was there. I thought Alexey had it.”
Like Paton, Werner entered the Iceman for the first time and had to familiarize himself with the course quickly.
“It was my first Iceman, so I didn’t really know what to expect,” Werner said. “I opted for the gravel bike. It’s like this big controversy between mountain bike or gravel bike. I went for the gravel bike and it was a good choice today. The trails were super fast and dry and it’s 54 degrees.”
The race returned in 2021 with a 30-mile course, two miles shorter than in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the 2020 event.
The new course took away the ripple of climbs preceding Boonenberg, a place many climbers used to make their move.
“We had a big group of like 15 or 20 guys the whole race,” said Werner, a Roanoke, Virginia resident. “There wasn’t really much to separate us out there up until the final 5k or so, and then things started to get a little spicy.”
Werner hung back as others tried to go out in the lead and eventually fell back.
“It was really a game of tactics out there and knowing when to burn matches,” said Matter, a Sheboygan, Wisconsin native. “It really came down to the last 2k. Alexey sent a really hard bomb off of the climb at 2k to go and went solo and gapped Cole, Brian and myself and I kind of sat back and let that play itself out until the gap went big enough, so I attacked Cole and Brian and bridged back up to Alexey and then we all four hit the bottom of Icebreaker Hill together.”
Werner said worse conditions might have given him an edge with his cyclocross experience.
Matter said the same.
“When it really comes down to it, I think I’d prefer the muddy, gnarly, cold Iceman,” said Matter, a four-time champion whose ridden this race 27 times.
Matter, 43, said the 24-year-old Paton and 30-year-old Werner were faster up the final climb.
“Cole is just a super strong rider and Kerry as well is an amazing cyclocross racer,” Matter said. “So when you’re super strong, you can do well at Iceman. When you’re a cross racer and you have to do tactics and you have to follow people’s line through sandpits. These guys are all great racers, so it doesn’t really surprise me when anybody does really well here.”
The altered course featured a flatter end toward Timber Ridge that’s largely downhill. The Anita Hill climb was eliminated from the course.
“It’s really nice standing here right now in 60 degrees and the sun is shining,” Matter said. “But, man, the race today was extremely fast, extremely tactical. I feel like that might have been the fastest Iceman I’ve ever done. I don’t know time wise or mileage wise, but from a pure speed and staying on the gas standpoint, it seemed extremely fast.”