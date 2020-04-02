GAYLORD — Vayda Voss didn’t think the Upper Peninsula was for her.
That changed in one visit.
Well, actually three.
The Gaylord standout soccer player committed to Michigan Technological University, joining teammate Reagan Olli in next year’s Huskies recruiting class.
“I never really had any intention of going to the U.P.,” Voss said. “I don’t really like the snow.”
Voss had even visited the Tech campus several times in the past, playing games there with her travel team two summers in a row.
“I had been up there before and never thought about going there,” Voss said. “I went with my club team, played and left.”
The Olympic Development Program team member as a junior received recruiting contact from between 20 and 30 schools, Voss estimated, but she wanted to play at the Division 1 or 2 levels and passed on most pitches.
She also sought a larger school and didn’t want to go out of state. Grand Valley State and Michigan Tech — both in Division 2 — became her two finalists after Albion College dropped out of the picture.
Her official visit to Houghton sealed the deal. This time she looked at the whole campus instead of just at the soccer goal in front of her at club games.
“Everything fell into place on that visit,” said Voss, who plans to major in engineering.
With spring sports looking less and less likely because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tech assistant coach Chuck Cohen has current and future Huskies keeping in shape using the Techne Futbol phone app that supplies and tracks workouts.
The 5-foot-7 striker stood out as a freshman and sophomore, although ankle injuries hampered her overall production both seasons. She stayed healthy as a junior and bounced back with a seven-goal, six-assist season to earn all-Big North Conference honorable mention honors.
She put up four goals and an assist as a sophomore before missing much of the season with an ankle injury. Since the second injury, she keeps the brace on while playing, even if the ankle feels good.
Voss and Olli, a goalie, are the only two Blue Devils players to have played on varsity each of the last four years. Voss earned academic all-state each of her first three years, and sports a 4.176 grade-point average.
Voss and Olli played for Gaylord Extreme and Gaylord Strikers until last year, when their age group had fewer players, and Olli and Voss each went to other teams. Voss’ Vardar team based out of Boyne City won a league championship. Olli went to the Petoskey Breakers, resulting in the first time they played on different teams since elementary school.
“Reagan and I have played together since third grade,” Voss said. “Every time there was an opportunity to move up and play at another level, we both moved up.”
Now they’re both moving up to college together as well.
