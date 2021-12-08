SUTTONS BAY — Less than a month ago, Suttons Bay senior Cam Alberts protected quarterback Dylan Barnowski as Barnowski threw a pass on a hook-and-ladder that would send the Norsemen to their third straight state championship.
But Tuesday, Barnowski was matched up with the lineman-turned-center on the basketball court as four Lake Leelanau St. Mary students from the Norsemen’s football co-op found themselves on the other bench on the other side.
“After this, we’re enemies,’” Barnowski recalled Alberts telling him after the football season ended in Marquette, laughing.
They didn’t look like enemies after the game. Lake Leelanau won its season opener over Suttons Bay 71-43 on Tuesday, the second day that boys basketball games were allowed to be played across Michigan.
The two schools — separated by about three miles — have cooperated to be a state powerhouse in eight-player football for the last three seasons. Nine from this year’s Norseman varsity squad play basketball for either St. Mary or Suttons Bay.
After postgame handshakes, those nine seemingly wouldn’t leave the gym. They shared hugs, more handshakes and chatted before they went into the locker room.
“You could tell on those last few possessions that we were just having fun,” Barnowski said.
For a while, it seemed as physical as a football game too, with Alberts and St. Mary’s August Schaub contesting several layup tries. Eagles senior Matthew Kohler dove for a loose ball in the second half and ended up tackling a Lake Leelanau assistant coach.
Eagles’ junior Shawn Bramer led the game with 25 points and nine rebounds. He scored 16 of his points in the first quarter thanks to a quartet of three-pointers. The forceful inside scorer said Tuesday night’s statline was what he used to do as a freshman.
“Sophomore year, I started working out,” Bramer said. “Because of COVID, I wasn’t able to get in the gym very much. It threw my shot off a lot. It was all good though. I knew I was going to get it back, and I’ve been working out a lot lately.”
Barnowski scored 22 with nine boards and six assists. Senior August Schaub recorded a double-double, scoring 11 with three triples and 12 boards.
St. Mary coach Matt Barnowski said Schaub’s double-double was “just remarkable,” showing he’s got his head on right.
“This is the year we’ve been waiting for August to come and break out of his shell,” Matt Barnowski said. “He’s a lot more comfortable now.”
Lleyton Krumlauf led Suttons Bay with 16 points. Hugh Periard scored seven.
The Eagles are looking to avenge a Sweet 16 loss to Frankfort with their two leading scorers returning in Bramer and Barnowski. Those two led St. Mary to their first regional final in 48 years as sophomores.
There’s a good chance of a rematch again in March. St. Mary opened up districts with a win over Suttons Bay last season.
“The kids have set their expectations very, very high,” Matt Barnowski said. “They’re hoping we can get another shot at a district crown first. Hopefully, we get through the regular season healthy. If we do that, the sky’s the limit with these kids.”
St. Mary (1-0) travels to Rudyard on Saturday at 3 p.m. Suttons Bay (0-1) hosts Frankfort on Friday at 7 p.m.