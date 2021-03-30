TRAVERSE CITY — The game stopped more often than it was in play.
In a game that featured 51 fouls and 69 free-throw attempts between Frankfort and McBain Northern Michigan Christian, the Panthers finished on top 53-50 after clawing out of an eight point deficit to start the fourth quarter.
Frankfort (13-4) advances to the regional final to face Bellaire (15-3) at Traverse City Central after the Bellaire beat Gaylord St. Mary 44-30.
“We knew if we kept grinding eventually we could wear them down one way or the other, either with fouls or even just their feet,” Frankfort coach Tim Reznich said. “It worked out that way for us.”
The Comets held leads of six at halftime and at the end of the third quarter, but were deep in foul trouble with ample time remaining in the game. Starters Ally Krick, Maggie Yount and Megan Bennett all had fouled out with six and a half minutes to go in the game, forcing NMCS coach Rich Bennett to put freshmen on the floor in crunch time.
Frankfort pulled out of the deficit at the charity stripe, netting 16 free throws on 27 tries in the fourth quarter. The Panthers retook the lead with under a minute to go off a Madison Clouse basket, just the second of the final stanza for FHS. It capped off a fourth quarter run where they outscored the Comets 20-9.
“Not really impressed with the reffing, but it’s going to be what it’s going to be,” Rich Bennett said. “When they (Frankfort) saw that we fouled out, I mean they naturally pressed us — which any good coach would have done and any good team would have done.”
Reagan Thorr finished with a career-high 27 points for Frankfort, including a 14-for-21 clip from the free-throw line. She fouled out with two minutes remaining.
Grace Wolfe scored six points off free throws — including the game-tying free throw at 50 points — and finished with eight points total. Clouse added seven points.
“In the locker room at halftime we were just like, ‘We can’t give up now, put it all out there. This is could be our last game, so we’ve got to play like it’s our last,’” Thorr said. “We just we had to keep our confidence up. We had some energy, but we needed more. So we just tried to push through it, and it worked out.”
Thorr said at times during the long stretch of the Comets’ lead it felt like the Panthers were out of the game. When that feeling hit, however, it was more like a wake-up call than a sign to give up.
Frankfort connected on 26-for-44 as a team from the free-throw line despite shooting only 32.5 percent from the field.
“I think our main thing is our energy,” Thorr said. “Every time we get a timeout, we always try and scream into the timeout, scream into the huddle, just to like get our energy up and make sure like everyone’s in it.
“We always say ‘Birdbrain.’ If you mess it up, just forget about it, go on to the next play. Just like short term memory, just keep going.”
Frankfort last played in the regional finals in 2017. It had its streak of seven straight district finals snapped in the 2020 season, but started a new streak in 2021 with a win over Mesick last week.
“It’s definitely a big game for us, we’re super excited,” Thorr said. “We just want to go all the way and like, of course, that’s the end goal, but one game at a time.”
NMCS was due a game with Bellaire in the regional semifinals at TC Central before the remainder of the postseason was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.
“I think it’s easier to probably take off on a loss than it was to end last year,” Rich Bennett said. “Last year was an unknown and that was difficult. This year, it’s good to know the girls left it all on the court, they played their hardest, they did the best job they possibly could. They left it out there and that’s what I appreciate.”
Megan Bennett led NMCS with 15 points, Paige Ebels scored 12 and Aliana Rozeevald 10.
The Comets finish their season 11-4.
Bellaire ends Snowbirds run
The ‘St. Mary Six’ and their unexpected regional run concluded.
Bellaire beat Gaylord St. Mary in the regional semifinals 44-30. The Snowbirds played with six players after multiple injuries and COVID-19 contact tracing quarantines.
Macey Bebble returned to the lineup for St. Mary, but so did Katie Decker for Bellaire.
Decker clearly didn’t miss a beat upon her return. She led Bellaire with 13 points. Emersyn Koepke added 12.
“Unfortunately, I feel for St Mary,” Bellaire coach Brad Fischer said. “Even though obviously we played them, I wish they’d been at full strength because that’s how the game should be played.”
Bellaire junior Charlie Boyce was out with an injury after hurting her ankle in practice the night prior. Standout sophomore Jacey Somers did not play because of COVID-19 quarantine, but Fischer was told Monday morning by a Health Department of Northwest Michigan official that Decker was cleared to play.
Somers was not, and Fischer doesn’t anticipate having her available to play against Frankfort, but he also wasn’t anticipating the news with Decker.
“I’ll take one more miracle,” Fischer said. “Whoever we have, we’ll just plug in and go and we’ll be prepared and ready to play a good Frankfort team.”
St. Mary was led by Bebble and Sydney Grusczynski with eight points each. Grusczynski and Bailey Murrell each finished with four fouls, but neither fouled out.
“The fact that those kids stayed and and worked through a really hard last three or four weeks the season with people leaving, and COVID, and literally lineups being changed by the day,” St. Mary coach Pat Schultz said. “I have so much respect for those those girls in there. They stuck it out and gave us everything they had. I can’t say enough.”
The Sweet 16 game against Bellaire and Frankfort tips off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at TC Central. The winner of that game will meet either Saginaw Nouvel (17-1) or Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (15-3) Monday at Lake City.
TC Central also hosts a boys regional semifinal between Marquette and Midland Tuesday at 7 p.m.