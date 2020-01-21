EAST LANSING — Four local athletes are among 120 finalists for the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Scholar-Athlete Awards for the 2019-20 school year, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance. The list was released Tuesday afternoon.
Traverse City’s area athletes were Elizabeth Saunders of Traverse City Central (Class A), Teegan Dawson of Bellaire (Class D), Colleen McCarthy of Onekama (Class D), and Opie Bryce of Suttons Bay (Class D).
The program, in its 31st year, has recognized student-athletes since the 1989-90 school year and again this winter will honor 32 individuals from MHSAA member schools who participate in at least one sport in which the Association sponsors a postseason tournament.
Farm Bureau Insurance underwrites the Scholar-Athlete Awards and will present a $1,000 scholarship to each recipient.
Scholarships will be presented proportionately by school classification, with 12 scholarships to be awarded to Class A student-athletes, six female and six male; eight scholarships will be awarded to Class B student-athletes, four female and four male; six scholarships will be awarded to Class C student-athletes, three female and three male; and four scholarships will be awarded to Class D student-athletes, two female and two male. In addition, two scholarships will be awarded at-large to minority recipients, regardless of school size.
To be eligible for the award, students must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 (on a 4.0 scale) and previously have won a varsity letter in at least one sport in which the MHSAA sponsors a postseason tournament. Students also were asked to respond to a series of short essay questions, submit two letters of recommendation and a 500-word essay on the importance of sportsmanship in educational athletics.
