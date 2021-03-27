BELLAIRE — Pretty much everyone who played a part of Friday’s game in Bellaire became emotional after the final buzzer.
But if one’s emotions could be seen from a mile away, it would be Bellaire coach Brad Fischer.
The Eagles won their fourth consecutive Division 4 girls basketball district title with a 46-44 overtime win over Leland Friday night on their home court.
“I just wish somebody didn’t have to lose because both teams here gutted it out,” Fischer said through tears. “It’s been a rough, rough, couple of weeks with just everything in the world. I’m so happy for these girls to have some fun because it’s been a long go for them.”
Leland led by as many as nine points and held the advantage up until the start the fourth quarter, but 10 lead changes later it quickly became a back-and-fourth game of tug-of-war.
In a stretch two minutes in to the fourth quarter, four baskets were scored and the lead changed on each one. Bellaire forced overtime on a Noelle Mann free throw and survived a desperation shot by Leland’s Tatum Kareck to endure overtime with the last lead.
Bellaire senior Delaney Goodwin went to the free-throw line with the game tied and eight seconds to go in overtime. Leland star senior Olivia Lowe fouled out. Goodwin made both shots and a buzzer-beating layup attempt for the Comets failed.
The Eagles raced toward centre court, the crowd went wild and Fischer exited the mob of players in tears.
“I saw 0.5 seconds on the board and I started running down the court, I was so excited,” Bellaire senior Emersyn Koepke said.
“I was on the floor, I don’t even know what was going on,” fellow senior Noel Mann added. “I was like ‘OK, I need to get up and run to my team.’”
Bellaire played without a pair of varsity starters — Jacey Somers and Katie Decker — who were ruled out Wednesday after a COVID-19 contact tracing investigation. A sign reading “We Miss You KTD & JC” hung beside the Eagles bench and photo cutouts of both Somers and Decker’s faces joined team celebrations.
The Eagles arrived at the school at 1 p.m. to create the cutouts — five and a half hours before the game was set to tip off.
“It took us the longest to print them out. We said ‘Email us your best picture!’” Mann said. “We FaceTimed them probably seven times right before the game … Jacey was crying on FaceTime, I don’t know if Katie was, definitely emotional.”
Bellaire made six field goals in the first half, but adjusted well to Lelands’ Syracuse 2-3 zone defense in the second half.
Koepke led the floor with 19 points, with Mann second at 13. The pair combined for four 3-pointers down the stretch. Goodwin hit the go-ahead free throws to take the final lead of the game and finished with six points.
“I think we were just kind of caught off guard at the beginning,” Mann said, “but then once we got into the game, we became more comfortable and got the ball moving a lot better and that really, really, helped us.”
Comets senior Olivia Lowe finished with her typical statline, a 17-point, 17-rebound double-double to outrebound the entire Bellaire roster herself. Sophomore Maeve Sweeney had 11 points and senior Tatum Kareck scored seven.
Leland graduates more than half its varsity roster, with seven seniors in total.
“It’s one of those things where this group of seniors in particular — Olivia, Tatum, Mia — that have been on varsity for four years,” Leland coach Ryan Knudsen said. “The amount that our program has improved over those four years where we can come in and compete against a team like Bellaire and be right with them, right to the end, obviously a lot to be proud about.”
The Eagles were still alive last season regionals after a win over Onekama in the regional semifinals.
Bellaire faced matchup with McBain NMC the following Thursday, with the winner advancing onto the state quarterfinals, but COVID-19 concerns cut the season short.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association’s announcement via social media landed two hours before the Eagles were to board the bus to Traverse City Central.
Well, this year’s bus ride seems more certain.
Bellaire (14-3) is due a matchup with another shorthanded Ski Valley foe in the regional semis Monday. Gaylord St. Mary (13-3) beat Ellsworth in overtime with six players 44-41 Wednesday night in Central Lake.
St. Mary gets back Macey Bebble from COVID-19 quarantine protocol, but remains without star guard Kinzie Jeffers with an injury.
“They’re still gonna come and be a typical St. Mary’s team. I don’t know who they ever don’t have. We’re obviously not 100 percent either,” Fischer said. “Pat is one of the best coaches in the area — if not the best — and we’re not going to look past them because they’re down. They’re not going to look past us because we’re down.”
The girls regional with Bellaire and Gaylord St. Mary is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Traverse City Central. McBain NMC (11-3) and Frankfort (12-4) play on the other side of the bracket at 5:30 p.m.