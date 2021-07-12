TRAVERSE CITY — A former Traverse City Pit Spitter has been drafted for the second straight season.
Spencer Schwellenbach, who played with the Traverse City Pit Spitters the summer of 2020, was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the second round of the MLB draft Monday with the 59th overall pick. His draft slot is valued at $1,185,500.
It's the second time Schwellenbach has heard his name called in the draft. In 2018 Schwellenbach was drafted out of high school by the Cleveland Indians in the 34th round (pick No. 1033). He elected to play college instead.
Schwellenbach's time in Traverse City was brief, but notable.
The highly-touted Nebraska shortstop from Saginaw was set to play with the Spitters for their inaugural 2019 season before an elbow injury late in his freshman season ended the chance to play on the eventual Northwoods League championship team.
He was offered a chance to play in the Cape Cod League in 2020, though the coronavirus pandemic cancelled that season. That's when his college coaches reached back out to the Pit Spitters who were gearing up for a round-robin style season with three teams.
“I was like, ‘Heck yeah, I’ll play,’” Schwellenbach told the Record-Eagle after the roster was announced. “It’s pretty close to home and they won it all last year.”
The pod was condensed to two teams after a COVID-19 outbreak paused the season — the Great Lakes Resorters and the Traverse City Pit Spitters — and Schwellenbach quickly became a nightly star at the plate.
Schwellenbach finished seventh in the NWL with a .356 batting average, driving in 17 runs in 22 games while posting a .462 on-base percentage with 15 walks. He scored 17 runs, hit six doubles and a triple.
At Nebraska this fall Schwellenbach led the Huskers to an NCAA Tournament appearance, earning Big 10 Player of the Year honors along with it. He hit .284 in 223 plate appearances with 40 RBI, 12 doubles, a triple and six home runs.
The Huskers also pitched Schwellenbach as a reliever for 18 games. He threw for 31.2 innings with a 0.57 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 34 strikeouts.
Schwellenbach is the second player to wear a Pit Spitters jersey to be drafted. Ex-Spitters pitcher Luke Little was drafted by the Cubs in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.
Most recently Schwellenbach has been playing in the Cape Cod League this summer for the Bourne Braves.