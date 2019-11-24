PREP FOOTBALL
State finals schedule/results
Friday, Nov. 29
D8: Beal City (12-1) vs. Reading (12-1), 10 a.m.
D2: Muskegon Mona Shores (11-2) vs. Detroit Martin Luther King (10-2) , 1 p.m.
D6: Maple City Glen Lake (12-1) vs. Monroe St. Mary (11-1), 4:30 p.m.
D4: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (12-1) vs. Detroit Country Day (13-0), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
D7: Pewamo-Westphalia (13-0) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (12-0) ,10 a.m.
D1: Brighton (11-2) vs. Davison (11-2), 1 p.m.
D5: Lansing Catholic (12-1) vs. Almont (13-0), 4:30 p.m.
D3: Muskegon (13-0) vs. River Rouge (12-1), 7:30 p.m.
8-Player Finals, Superior Dome, Marquette
Saturday, Nov. 23
D1: Colon 26, Suttons Bay 14
D2: Pickford 48, Portland St. Patrick 15
