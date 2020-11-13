MIDLAND — The Midland Chemics are unbeaten no more.
Traverse City Central beat Midland 30-22 on the road for its first Division 2 district title since 2017.
“Extremely proud of our players and staff, we’re a resilient bunch,” Central head coach Eric Schugars said. “This is a huge team win for our program, for our staff and for our program.”
Central led by two touchdowns in the second quarter after a pair of touchdowns from Josh Burnham, succeeding on a two-point conversion for the second.
The Chemics scored by the end of the first half and beat the Trojans out of the gates with the first score of the third quarter to tie the game at 14.
Central took the lead at the end of the third quarter on a pass to Nolan Breithaupt, succeeding on a two-point conversion to take a 22-14 lead.
Burnham threw the ball to Breithaupt for a 76-yard touchdown pass to retake Central’s two-score lead at 30-14, and 7:20 wasn’t enough for Midland to come back.
Burnham finished on a near-perfect 11-13 passing clip for 251 yards and three touchdowns, adding 73 yards on the ground on 16 carries for a touchdown run as well. That amounts to 324 yards of offense with six tackles for the Alabama-offered four-star junior.
Carson Hall caught two passes for 47 yards, adding 75 yards on eight carries on the ground. Dante Williams had two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown, Carson Bourdo caught four passes for 53 yards and Breithaupt finished with 127 yards on three catches.
Bourdo had two interceptions with eight tackles, Austin Bills added six tackles, Kaydn Warner logged six tackles, Damon Livingston three and Cole Allen three.
Central hosts North Farmington after South Lyon forfeited its district final.
DIVISION 8
Joburg 28
Beal City 21
Joburg: Sheldon Huff 27 carries, 171 yards, TD; Preston Marlatt 14 carries, 91 yds, 3 TDs; Logan May 11 carries, 76 yards.
UP NEXT: Joburg (9-0) at Iron Mountain, Friday.
DIVISION 4
Cadillac 34
Sault. Ste. Marie 14
Cadillac (6-2): Aden Gurden 9 carries, 105 yards, TD; Kaleb McKinley 10 carries, 43 yards, TD; Noah Cochrane 4 carries, 27 yards, 2 TDs; Carter Harsh 5 carries, 55 yards, TD; Luke Enyeart 9 tackles, fumble recovery; Collin Johnston 16 tackles, 40 rush yards; Jakin Metzger 8 tackles; Dan Gray 8 tackles; Ryan Warner 8 tackles; Derek Wood 7 tackles; Jay Gulish fumble recovery.
UP NEXT: Forest Hills Eastern at Cadillac.
DIVISION 5
Reed City 1
Kingsley 0
Kingsley forfeited because of COVID-19 cases among its coaching staff.
UP NEXT: Reed City (9-0) hosts Freeland.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Charlise Carlson and Kate Barnum competed at the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Diving Regionals in Hudsonville Thursday night for the Traverse City Tritons, a co-op between TC Central and TC West. Carlson took 31st and Barnum took 40th out of 41 divers.