SUTTONS BAY — Lucas Mikesell just could not be stopped on Friday.
Mikesell led the Suttons Bay Norsemen (5-0) to a resounding victory over Brethren, scoring six total touchdowns on the evening, and keeping his team undefeated.
Suttons Bay took down Brethren (3-2) 49-8 in a game that was called in the third quarter due to lightning and thunder.
Mikesell tallied five rushing touchdowns on 10 carries, netting 89 yards on the ground. He also added a 42-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Cameryn Knaub also made plays out of the backfield, carrying the ball eight times for 83 yards and a score and added two fumble recoveries on defense.
Bryce Opie linked up with Cesar Ramirez for a 31-yard passing score in the first quarter, totaling 78 yards through the air for Opie. Michael Whittman led the defense for the Norsemen with 11 tackles, three of which were for a loss and had two and a half sacks.
Opie also snagged an interception on defense and tallied six tackles.
The Suttons Bay defense held the Bobcats to 102 total yards of offense while racking up 292 yards of their own.
The Norsemen will clash with undefeated Gaylord St. Mary at home on Friday in what is sure to be one of the best 8-player football matchups of the season.
Brethren will host Bear Lake on Friday.
FOOTBALL
Mesick 22
Marion 0
Mesick: Jon Teachout 47 rush yds; Tyler Ford 27-yd TD rec.; Joey Stewart rush TD, 15 tackles; Gabe Parrish pass TD, INT; Cole Spencer 13 tackles; Logan Thomas 3 INT, 70-yd INT return TD.
UP NEXT: Mesick (4-1, 3-0 WMD) at Big Rapids Crossroads, Friday.
Onekama 35
Maple Valley 8
Onekama: Aaron Powers 9 car., 232 rush yds, 4 rush TD; Luke Mauntler 35-yards TD rec., 2 INT, 3.5 tackles; Wade Sedler 10.5 tackles; Taylor Bennett pass TD.
UP NEXT: Onekama (4-1) at Portland St. Patrick, Oct. 12.
Glen Lake 31
Gladstone 7
Glen Lake: Jonathon Wright 14 car., 122 rush yds, 2 rush TD; Isaac Sterzer 14 car., 100 rush yds, rush TD; Jacob Pleva 6 tackles.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (5-0) hosts Elk Rapids, Friday.
Joburg 26
Tawas 14
Joburg: Sheldon Huff 2 rush TD; 78 rush yds, 17 tackles; Logan Finnerty 51 rush yds, rush TD, INT; Austin Carroll 30 rush yds; Jason Richter 29 rec. yds, rec. TD; Preston Marlatt pass TD; Matt Ross 12 tackles; Garrett May 16 tackles.
UP NEXT: Joburg (5-0) at Charlevoix, Friday.
Cheboygan 44
Benzie Central 0
Benzie Central: Spencer Steeves 26 rush yds, 15 tackles; Ike Koscelski 83 rush yds; Cooper Taylor 6 tackles.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central (2-3) hosts Kingsley, Friday.
Cadillac 26
Lakewood 6
Cadillac: Tipp Baker 78 rush yds, 3 rush TD, INT, 8 tackles; Alec Barczewski rec. TD; Aden Gurden pass TD, 64 pass yds; Luke Enyeart 10 tackles; Julian LaMonde 5 tackles.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (3-2) at Gaylord, Friday.
Kingsley 58
Kalkaska 6
Kingsley: Ayden Mullin 2 rec TD, 74-yd TD rec., 2 pt conversion, 83 rec. yds; Payson Cabellero 2 rush TD, 53 rush yds; Tyler Inthisone 2 pass TD, 3-4 passing, 104 pass yds; Lars Johnson 2 rush TD, 2 pt conversion, 58 rush yds; Connor Schueller 61-yd rush TD, 74 rush yds; Logan Finch rush TD; Hunter Springberg 2 pt conversion, 39 rush yds; Owen Graves 35 rush yds; Alex Smith fum. rec.; Fisher Spellman fum. rec; Cody Balcom fum. rec.
Kalk: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (5-0) at Benzie Central, Friday.
Menominee 35
Boyne City 0
Boyne City: Pete Calcaterra 3-10 passing, 23 pass yds, 7 tackles; Phong Nguyan 91 rush yds; Bobby Hoth 35 rush yds; Aaron Bess 12 rush yds, 18 rec. yds; Max Vondra 13 rec. yds, 6 tackles, sack.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (2-3) hosts TC St. Francis, Friday.
Roscommon 20
Manton 12
Manton: Lane Helsel 180 pass yds, 2 pass TD; Cole Regnerus 165 rec. yds, 12 tackles; Jacob Haun 2 rec. TD, 15 rec. yds; Lucas McKernan 8 tackles; Walker Harrick 12 tackles.
UP NEXT: Manton (0-5) at Beal City, Friday.
Football roundup
