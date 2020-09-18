KINGSLEY — The Kingsley Stags dominated Cheboygan Friday night.
Kingsley led by 30 at the half and shutout Cheboygan 46-0 to begin the year in the win column. The Stags are 1-0 with a league win in the Legends division of the Northern Michigan Football League.
As a team the Stags had 44 carries for 290 yards on the ground. Owen Graves finished as the team’s leading rusher with two touchdowns on 91 yards. Graves rushed in two scores and caught a 56-yard touchdown pass in the first half as the Stags went up by 30.
Chris Postal opened the second half with a touchdown followed by a Will Whims touchdown run. True Beeman caught a 24-yard touchdown from Evan Douglas, who went 3-for-3 passing with 82 yards.
The Stags defense played a huge role in the win with Beeman and Whims leading the way with seven tackles each. Jayden Inthisone put points on the board when he recovered the ball for a safety and special teams showed up when Trevor Lewis blocked a punt.
The Stags host Ogemaw Heights next Friday.
Cadillac 27
Alpena 0
Cadillac (1-0, 1-0 BNC): 313 rush yards; 339 all-purpose yards; Aden Gurden 2-for-5 passing, 26 pass yds, 18 carries, 168 rush yds, pass TD; Luke Enyart 9 tackles; Dan Gray 8 tackles, 1 INT.
UP NEXT: Cadillac at Gaylord Friday at 7.
Grayling 43
Kalkaska 0
Grayling (1-0, 1-0 LMC): Hunter Ventline 7 carries, 115 rush yds; Dylan Cragg 3 rec., 54 rec. yds; Drew Kanary 3 rec., 13 rec. yds, rec. TD; David Millikin 6 carries, 93 yds rushing, 45 rec. yds, 3 rush TDs, 1 rec. TD, 4 tackles; Anthony Fisher 3 rec., 24 rec. yds, rec. TD; Drew Kanary 5 tackles.
UP NEXT: Grayling hosts TC St. Francis Friday at 7.
Mesick 43
Marion 22
Mesick (1-0, 1-0 WMD): Gabe Parrish 17-for-28 passing, 268 pass yds, 4 pass TD, rush TD, 8 tackles; Cole Spencer 11 rec., 218 rec. yds, 4 rec. TD; Logan Thomas 8 carries, 77 rush yds, rush TD; Spencer 14 tackles; Andrew Terry 11 tackles; Thomas 8 tackles.
UP NEXT: Mesick at Island Lakes Friday at 7.
Joburg 47
Mancelona 14
Joburg (1-0): Sheldon Huff 22 carries, 242 rush yds, 3 rush TD, 12 tackles, INT; Logan May 8 carries, 92 rush yds, 2 rush TD, 13 tackles; Tanner Hoy 13 tackles; Brett Boynton 13 tackles.
UP NEXT: Joburg hosts Tawas Friday at 7.
Charlevoix 58
Frankfort 14
Charlevoix (1-0): Caleb Stuck 14-for-22 passing, 2 pass TD, 7 carries, 73 rush yds, 2 rush TD, 5 XP; Evan Solomon 5 rec., 94 rec. yds, 2 rec. TD; Phil Sterrett 4 carries, 123 rush yds, 2 rush TD; Ethan Putman 4 rec., 63 red. yds, 2 2-pt. conversions; Max Ostrum rush TD; Dimitrii Bell-Chavez 18 tackles, rush TD; Luke Snyder 14 tackles; Jake Claflin 8 tackles, sack; Patrick Sterrett INT.
Frankfort (0-1): Jack Stefanski 13-for-21 passing, 141 pass yds, 2 pass TD, 8 carries, 42 rush yds, rush TD; Daniel Newbold 3 rec., 75 rec. yds; Jared Coxe 4 rec., 35 rec. yds., 9 tackles; Adam Mills 12 tackles.
UP NEXT: Frankfort hosts St. Ignace Saturday at 4 p.m.
Ogemaw Heights 20
Benzie Central 7
Benzie Central (0-1): Chris Dunlop 6-yd rush TD. 5 rec., 56 rec. yds.; Ike Koscelski 15-for-34 passing, 151 pass yds, 16 car., 52 rush yds.; Sam Ross 43 rush yds, 75 kick return yds; Seth Wilkinson 4 rec., 32 rec. yds; Cole Skiver 28 rec. yds, 6 tackles; Mikey Coyne 5 tackles; Jarred Streeter 5 tackles; Michael Wooten 5 tackles.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central hosts Cheboygan, Saturday, Sept. 26 1 p.m.
Pine River 42
Manton 20
Manton (0-1): Lucas McKernan 257 pass yds, 66 rush yds; Kaleb Moore 121 rec. yds, 2 rec. TD; Ben Paddock 80 rec. yds, rec. TD; Jacob Ruppert 58 rec. yds, 8 tackles, 2-pt. conversion; Jeremiah Vlaeminck 7 tackles.
UP NEXT: Manton hosts Roscommon Friday at 7.
Petoskey 22
Gaylord 14
Petoskey (1-0): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Cadillac hosts Gaylord Friday at 7.
Pellston 62
Forest Area 18
Forest Area (0-1): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Forest Area hosts Gaylord St. Mary Friday at 7.
Suttons Bay 35
Brethren 0
Suttons Bay (1-0): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay hosts Central Lake Friday at 7.
East Jordan 14
Elk Rapids 6
East Jordan (1-0) No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids vs. Glen Lake Friday at 7.
FROM THURSDAY
TC Central JV 50
TC West JV 7
TCC: Joshua Klug 13 carries, 140 rush yds, 2 rush TD; Alejandro Bourdo punt return TD, rush TD; Reed Seabase 2 rush TD; Cooper Norton rush TD.
TCW: Benjamin Bowlan rush TD.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Petoskey Thursday at 7; TC West hosts Alpena Thursday at 7.
TC Central frosh 12
TC West frosh 8
TCC: Brayden McCoon 22 carries, 140 rush yds, rush TD; Xzander Roman-Piersall rush TD.
TCW: Isaac Kelsey pass TD; Chase Weston rec. TD.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Petoskey Thursday at 4:30 p.m.; TC West hosts Alpena Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
