INDIAN RIVER — Johannesburg-Lewiston posted the football program’s first 9-0 regular season since 1998, capping it off with a 47-0 win over Inland Lakes.
The win also gives the Cardinals back-to-back conference championships for the first time since taking three Ski Valley Conference titles from 1996-98. The last two crowns have come in the Northern Michigan Football League’s Legacy Division.
“Our kids are pretty excited, needless to say,” Cardinals head coach Joe Smokevitch said of going undefeated. “That was the focus all week in practice.”
Sheldon Huff ran for 90 yards and a touchdown and Logan Finnerty had 86 yards and two scores as Joburg ran for 287 yards on the night. Finnerty also caught one touchdown pass. Henry Baker and Noah Makowski also had rushing touchdowns for a Cardinals team that led 40-0 by halftime.
Huff had 11 tackles by halftime, Matt Ross added nine and Shawn Ziobron six. Tommy Runyan made five stops and recovered a fumble. Hayden Claeys made five stops.
FOOTBALL
Kingsley 44
Boyne City 16
Kingsley put up the school’s first undefeated and 9-0 regular season with a convincing 44-16 road win over Boyne City.
Kingsley (9-0): Ayden Mullin 120 rush yards, rush TD, receiving TD, 65 receiving yards, 7 tackles; Owen Graves rush TD; Connor Schuller 28-yard TD run, 77 rush yards; Tyler Inthisone pass TD, rush TD, 3-for-7 passing, 68 pass yards; Payson Caballero rush TD, 53 rush yards; Will Whims 8 tackles; Cody Balcom 8 tackles; Brady Harrand 7 tackles.
Boyne City (4-5): No stats reported.
Suttons Bay 27
Mesick 18
Suttons Bay (9-0): Lucas Mikesell 14 carries, 118 yards, TD, 9 tackles; Cam Knaub 19 carries, 76 yards, TD; Bryce Opie 12 carries, 111 yards, TD, 4-10 passing for 69 yards, TD, 10 tackles; Cesar Ramirez 3 catches, 37 yards, TD; Hugh Periard 9 carries, 38 yards; Michael Loucks 13 tackles; Michael Wittman 10 tackles, fumble recovery; Gavyn Shananaquet INT.
Mesick (7-2): Joey Stewart 108 passing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 11 tackles; Cole Spencer 7 catches for 102 yards; John Teachout TD run; Gabe Parrish 20 tackles; Jack Malkowski 11 tackles; Tanner Ford 10 tackles.
Glen Lake 35
Grayling 7
Glen Lake (8-1): Reece Hazelton 6-9 passing, 88 yards, pass TD, rush TD; Jonathan Wright 6 carries, 91 yards, 2 TDs, INT, 6 tackles; Isaac Sterzer 7 carries, 60 yards, TD; Finn Hogan 4 catches, 45 yards, TD, 5 tackles; Jackson Ciolek 2 catches, 43 yards; Justin Bonzelet INT.
Grayling (3-6): Zach Osga 20 carries for 84 yards; Max Halstead 28 rush yards, TD; Parker Dole interception.
Benzie Central 42
Frankfort 22
Benzie Central (3-6): Spencer Steeves 15 carries, 149 yards, TD; Ike Koscielski 21 carries, 163 yards, 4 TD; Sam Ross 122 return yards; Carson Robinson 6 tackles; Mike Coyne 5 tackles; Cody Hanson 5 tackles.
Frankfort (3-6): Jack Stefanski 116 pass yards, 2-point conversion run, left game with concussion; Luke Hammon 7 catches, 110 yards, TD; Daniel Newbold 3 catches, 58 yards; Adam Mills 86 pass yards, TD, 9 tackles; Xander Stockdale 12 tackles, 2 TD runs (8, 3).
Charlevoix 47
Harbor Springs 27
Charlevoix: Alan Ritter 13 carries, 151 rush yards, rush TD; Cole Wright 15 carries, 112 rush yards, 4 rush TD, 4-for-7 passing, 74 pass yards; Luke Snyder 2 rush TD; Dimitrii Bell 7 tackles, sack; Luke Stuck 2 sacks.
Mancelona 24
Kalkaska 12
Mancelona (5-4): Johnny Ancel 23 carries, 103 yards, 6 tackles; Adam Ackler 7 carries, 87 yards, 2 TDs; Kyle Corcoran 42 rush yards; Justin Ackler 39 rush yards, TD, 6 tackles; Jason Naumcheff 16-yard TD pass to Tom Palmer; Joey Johnson 4 tackles; Jacob Watson 4 tackles.
Kalkaska (0-9): No stats reported.
Onekama 59
Baldwin 0
Onekama (6-3): Taylor Bennett 5-for-5 passing, 92 yards, TD; Travis Read 9 carries, 96 rush yards; Aaron Powers 3 carries for 76 yards, 2 TDs; Luke Mauntler 3 carries, 50 yards, TD, 3 receptions for 77 yards; Wade Sedlar 6 tackles; Jonah Gilbert 6 tackles.
Rogers City 18
Manton 16
Manton (0-9): Lane Helsel 173 pass yards, pass TD, rush TD; Caleb Moore receiving TD, 52 receiving yards; Cole Regnerus 2-point conversion, 48 receiving yards; Lucas McKernen 2-point conversion; Noah Miles 10 tackles.
Gaylord St. Mary 53
Brethren 14
St. Mary (4-5): Brady Hunter 10 rushes, 208 yards 4 TDs, 4-6 passing for 101 yards; Steven Koscelniak 6 rushes, 156 yards, 2 TDs.
Pellston 58
Central Lake 38
Central Lake (3-6): Austin Bay 3-for-8 passing, 54 pass yards, pass TD, 2 INT; Mason McCreary 8 tackles, 18 carries, 194 rush yards, 2 rush TD; Marvin Kline 17 carries, 102 rush yards, 2 rush TD, 7.5 tackles; Aiden Vanderhart 37 rush yards, rush TD; Jesse Hersha 29 receiving yards; Trevor Cain 5.5 tackles, 20-yd receiving TD; JJ Schultz 7 tackles.
Bellevue 63
Manistee Catholic 14
Manistee Catholic: Josue Hernandez TD pass, 10 tackles; Mateo Barnett TD reception, 11 tackles; Patrick Maddox 6-yard TD, 15 tackles.
TC St. Francis JV 35
Musk. Oakridge JV 0
Traverse City St. Francis ended the season 7-2 after stopping a Muskegon Oakridge JV team that hadn’t lost in three years.
TC St. Francis: Luke Biggar 58-yard TD pass to Josh Groves on 1st play of game; Gavin Wilmoth 5-yard TD run, 5-5 PATs; Biggar 1-yard TD run; Burke Flowers 11-yard TD run; Groves 75-yard INT return TD; defensive standouts — Biggar, Groves, Jake Witczak, Ryan Henning-Neumann, Max Corwin.
