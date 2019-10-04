CHARLEVOIX — Johannesburg-Lewiston rallied from a 6-0 halftime deficit to score 22 unanswered points and remain undefeated.
The Cardinals (6-0, 2-0 Northern Michigan Football League — Legacy) and running back Sheldon Huff bounced back from a rough first half, which included Huff leaving with a turned ankle as Charlevoix (4-2) held on a late goal-line stand to preserve the edge going into the half.
Huff ended up 24 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns leading the Cardinals to a 22-6 victory.
“We started off slow,” Joburg head coach Joe Smokevitch said. “It’s huge just for the fact it’s the sixth win and a lot of playoff points.”
Charlevoix led 6-0 at halftime on Cole Wright’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Jake Snyder.
Luke Snyder led the Rayders with 20 tackles. Dimitrii Bell added 13, Jake Snyder eight and Alan Ritter and Luke Stuck each posted seven.
Ryne Bennett had six tackles (two for loss), two sacks and a fourth-quarter safety to lead the Cardinal defense. Huff had eight stops and a sack and Tanner Hoy had two sacks. Hayden Claeys intercepted a pass. Preston Marlatt had eight tackles and Logan Finnerty seven.
Marlatt ran for 51 yards and a TD and Finnerty added 47 yards for the Cardinals, who host Harbor Springs next Friday, while the Rayders welcome Mancelona (4-2).
Kingsley 67
Benzie Central 40
Kinsley and Benzie Central combined for a total of one punt in a 67-40 shootout.
Kingsley (6-0, 4-0 NMFL-Legends): Ayden Mullin 9 carries, 156 yards, 4 TDs, 8 tackles; Owen Graves 6 carries, 129 yards, 2 TDs; Tyler Inthisone 4-6 passing, 135 yards, 1 TD; Will Whims 35-yard TD catch; Brady Harrand 10 tackles; Riley Brock fumble recovery; Dylan Knight 7 tackles, sack; Joe Lewis sack; Payson Caballero 3-yard TD run; Hunter Springberg 1-yard TD run; Jake Lathrop 1-1 PAT; 517 yards of total offense (396 rushing).
Benzie Central (2-4, 1-2 NMFL-Legends): Spencer Steeves 11 carries, 79 yards, 3 TD, 3 catches, 35 yards, 9 tackles; Ike Koscielski 27 carries, 171 yards, 2 TDs, 7-for-8 passing, 94 yards; Seth Wilkinson 1 carry, 31 yards, TD; Cole Skiver 2 catches, 33 yards; Chris Dunlop 2 catches, 26 yards; Cooper Taylor 8 tackles; Cody Hanson 6 tackles; Mike Coyne 5 tackles.
UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Glen Lake in the Salute to Service game, Friday.
Glen Lake 59
Elk Rapids 7
Glen Lake (6-0, 3-0 NMFL-Leaders): Isaac Sterzer 4 carries, 88 yards, TD; Jacob Pleva 1 carry, 60 yards, TD; Jonathan Wright 3 carries, 38 yards, TD, 98-yard kick return TD; Xavier Griffiths rush TD; Finn Hogan 1 reception, 25 yards, TD; Reece Hazelton 1-3 passing, 25 yards, TD; Keegan Royston sack; Brody Allen sack; Ben Bailey INT, 66-yard punt return TD; Jon Popp INT return for TD; held the Elks to -6 yards rushing.
Elk Rapids (2-4, 0-3 NMFL-Leaders): Gordie LaFontaine 4-12 passing, 65 yards, TD, 2 INT.
Cadillac 23
Gaylord 20
Cadillac (4-2, 2-1 Big North): Noah Cochrane 14 carries, 65 yards, TD; Collin Johnston 10 carries, 51 yards, 2 TD, 8 tackles; Aden Gurden 7 carries, 40 yards; Dan Gray 1 carry, 40 rush yards; Carter Harsh 3 carries, 37 yards; Julian LaMonde 11 tackles; Luke Enyeart 11 tackles; Alec Barczewski 14 tackles; Logan Wilde 6 tackles; Ryan Warner 6 tackles; Blake Swiger 5 tackles; Keegan Buckmaster 5 tackles.
Gaylord (2-4, 0-3 Big North): Jacob Cleaver 30 carries, 149 yards; Corey Deer 2-5 passing, 26 yards, 33 rushing yards, 3 TD; Joey Kotsco 2-2 PAT.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host Traverse City West, Friday; the Blue Devils travel Friday to Petoskey.
Mancelona 36
Frankfort 18
Mancelona (4-2, 2-1 NMFL-Leaders): Justin Ackler 27 carries, 135 yards, 3 TDs; Johnny Ancel 16 carries, 106 yards, 11 tackles; Kyle Corcoran 8 carries, 46 yards; Devan Letts 8 carries, 35 yards; Wes Fulk 6 tackles; David Buckler 7 tackles, 18-yard INT return to TD.
Frankfort: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen travel Friday to Charlevoix.
Grayling 55
Kalkaska 6
Grayling: Zach Osga 11 carries, 77 yards, 2 TDs, kickoff return for TD; David Millikin 6 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD; Max Halstead 6 carries, 65 yards, 3 TDs; Eli Jackson 4 carries, 81 yds; Bradley Trosper 10-yard TD run.
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (2-4) travel Friday to Benzie Central.
Mesick 66
Big Rapids Crossrds 0
Mesick: Logan Thomas 118 rush yards, 2 TDs; John Teachout 55 rush yards, 3 TDs; Cole Spencer 88 receiving yards, 9 tackles; Joey Stewart 139 passing yards, 50-yard rush TD, 12 tackles; Tanner Ford 9 tackles; Gabe Parrish 8 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (5-1, 4-0 West Michigan D) host Brethren next Friday for homecoming.
Beal City 36
Manton 0
Manton: Lane Helsel 79 passing yards; Cole Regnerus 59 receiving yards, 8 tackles; Kaleb Moore 7 tackles.
UPDATE: The Rangers (0-6) host McBain, Friday.
