CHARLEVOIX — A swarm of Charlevoix defenders shut down Boyne City’s last-second run inside the 5-yard line to preserve an 18-14 victory.
The win improves the Rayders to 2-0 for just the second time since 2009.
The Ramblers’ final play turned from a pass into a scramble because of Wyatt Putman’s blanket coverage.
Cole Wright completed 11 of 14 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown, also scoring on a 3-yard TD run. Jacob Mueller caught four passes for 40 yards, a TD and a 2-point conversion.
Dimitrii Bell led the Rayder defense with 12 tackles, and Luke Snyder added nine. Jake Snyder recorded a safety.
Bobby Hoth (37 yards), Pete Calcaterra (36) and Phon Nguyen (35) led Boyne in rushing. Hoth made 15 tackles and Josh Robinson 11.
Charlevoix (2-0) travels Friday to St. Ignace. Boyne City falls to 0-2 on the season and will travel to Cheboygan, Friday.
Onekama 46 Central Lake 6Onekama: Aaron Powers 14 carries, 130 yards, 2 TDs; Taylor Bennett 4-for-7 passing, 143 yards, 1 TD; Luke Mauntler 2 rushing TDs; Matthew Mallison 72-yard TD catch; Dalron Gray 8.5 tackles.
Central Lake: No stats reported.
Kingsley 36 Ogemaw Heights 19Kingsley: Ayden Mullin 28 carries, 222 yards, 4 TDs; Tyler Inthisone 5-7 passing, 64 yards, 1 TD; Payson Caballero receiving TD; Will Whims 8 tackles; Brady Harrand 8 tackles; Jayden Inthisone, Owen Graves 1 TFL each.
Joburg-Lewiston 21 Mancelona 0Joburg: No stats reported.
Mancelona: Devan Letts 6 carries for 49 yards, 4 tackles; Michael Wagner 7 tackles; Johnny Ancel 4 tackles; David Buckler 4 tackles; Wesley Fulk 4 tackles.
Benzie Central 30 Kalkaska 13Benzie: Cole Skiver 8-yard TD run; Spencer Steeves 3-yard TD run; Chris Dunlop 47-yard and 44-yard TD passes to Skiver; Dunlop 8-yard TD run; Ike Koscielski 3 extra points; Joe Orfe fumble recovery; Jared Streeter INT; Danny Crossman 8 tackles, 2 sacks.
Kalkaska: Ben Porter 54-yard TD run; Justin Harlan TD pass to Nathan Blasko (one-handed catch in the end zone).
Mesick 46 Forest Area 6Mesick: No stats reported.
Forest Area: Chase Ingersoll 17 carries, 67 yards, 7-24 passing for 176 yards, TD; Lane Lindsay 4 receptions for 131 yards, TD, 14 tackles; Josh Saylor 18 tackles; Eric Burke 10 tackles; Jake McGee 7 tackles; Jett Symons 6 tackles; Patrick Hulwick 6 tackles.
Cheboygan 8 Grayling 6Grayling: Zach Osga 164 rush yards, TD; Hunter Ventline 112 passing yards.
Manistee 57 Whitt.-Prescott 20Manistee: Keelan Eskridge 15 carries, 126 yards, 3 TDs, 7-9 passing, 133 yards, 2 TDs; Blake Mikula 9 carries, 155 yards, 2 TDs, 4 catches, 93 yards, 2 TDs; Landen Powers 14 carries, 66 yards; Keelan Bonziehm 6 carries, 44 yards, 27 receiving yards; Johnny Cruz 17 yards, rushing TD; Ray Smith 9 tackles, 1 FR; Joey Kott 9 tackles; Matthew Blevins 5 tackles, 1 FF; Bonziehm 3 tackles, 1 FR.
Gladstone 20 Gaylord 7Gaylord: Corey Deer 10-18 passing, 144 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; Jacob Cleaver 6 catches, 102 yards, 77-yard TD; Ben Welch 54 rush yards; Quinn Schultz 3 catches, 40 yards, INT; Rico Brown INT.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (1-1) face Alpena.
B.C. John Glenn 20 Cadillac 19Cadillac: Noah Cochrane 25 carries, 151 yards; Julian LaMonde 13 carries, 44 yards; Collin Johnston 8 carries, 58 yards; Tipp Baker 5 carries, 48 yards, 17 tackles; Luke Enyeart 7 tackles.
Lake City 59 Manton 28Manton led 15-12 at halftime before a rash of injuries short-circuited the Rangers in the second half.
Manton: Jacob Haun 139 rush yards, 9 tackles; Lane Helsel 321 pass yards; Cole Regnerus 110 receiving yards, 7 tackles; Jacob Rupert 7 tackles.
Escanaba 41 Petoskey 30Petoskey: No stats reported.
