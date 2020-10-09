TRAVERSE CITY — Ben Van Nes wasn’t going to ruin a shutout.
Nes, the Traverse City Central junior defensive back, intercepted Alpena’s pass at the at the 1-yard line with a running clock winding down the final minute of the game.
It was the last thing the Trojans needed to seal off a 57-0 shutout win over the Wildcats at home Friday night. TC Central, ranked No. 9 in Division 2, raced past the Alpena after a 50-point first half.
“We got off to a better start,” Central coach Eric Schugars said. “We forced three-and-out a lot; we weren’t able to do that the last couple of weeks.”
Alpena didn’t cross the 50-yard line until the last drive in the first half. At that point Central had already substituted a handful of backups into the game.
The game was among the first ones in the state to finish, lasting about an hour and 45 minutes. The entire second half was played with a running clock, and TC Central still managed to score with their backups in.
Josh Burnham threw 7-11 for 103 yards and had two passes caught for touchdown passes by Carson Hall and Dante Williams.
Parker Schmitt led in rushing yards with 51. Ryan Royston, Carson Bourdo and Carson Hall each had a rushing touchdown.
Hall returned an interception for a 38-yard touchdown, also returning a kickoff for a touchdown. Burnham and Mac Chung each had three tackles.
Kayden Budnick led Alpena with seven carries for 63 yards.
MORE FOOTBALL
TC West 46
Gaylord 2
TCW: Brandon Koncheck 11-15 passing, 135 yards, TD; Christian Boivin 13 car., 121 yards, TD, 4 tackles; Patrick O’Connor 12 car., 156 yards, 3 TDs; Mel Frechette 6 rec., 90 yards; Michael Striete 5 tackles; Remy Schulz fumble recovery; Matthew Zoutenda fumble recovery.
Gaylord: Corey Deer 5-13 passing, 16 yards, 9 car., 24 yards; Quinn Schultz 9 carries, 23 yards; Adam Daust 2 rec. 11 yards; Spencer Oppermann 8 tackles; Connor Abraham 6 tackles; Logan Ford 5.5 tackles.
UP NEXT: TC West (3-1) hosts Cadillac Friday.
Cadillac 27
Petoskey 14
Cadillac: Aden Gurden 11 car., 55 yards, 2 TDs; Colin Hess 9 car., 65 yards; Ben Meyer fumble recovery; Team 261 yards rushing.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (3-1) at TC West Friday.
TC St. Francis 49
Cheboygan 0
TCSF: Charlie Peterson 5-8 passing, 110 yards; Aidan Schmuckal 9 car., 52 yards, 3 rush TDs; Gabe Olivier rush TD; Anthony Piedmont 6 car., 42 yards, TD; Owen Mueller 2 car., 13 yards, TD; Ayden Ferris 2 car., 19 yards, TD; Bryce Kempf 7 PATs; Josh Groves 6.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss; Joey Donahue 6.5 tackles, 4 tackles for loss.
UP NEXT: St. Francis (2-2, 2-2 NMFL-Legends) hots Ogemaw Heights Saturday at Thirlby Field.
Kingsley 40
Grayling 21
Kingsley: 342 yards rushing; 69 passing yards; Owen Graves 20 carries, 184 yards, 2 TDs; Aiden Schier 10 car., 77 yards, TD run; Will Whims 9 car., 69 yards, TD; True Beeman TD run, 7 tackles; Brady Harrand 7 tackles; Joe Lewis 7 tackles.
Grayling: David Millikin 16 car., 101 yards, 2 TDs, 6 tackles 2 assists; Anthony Fisher 3 car., 59 yards, TD. Anthony Fisher 8 tackles 6 assists; Hunter Ventline 9-20 passing, 134 yards; Logan Collett 6 tackles 4 assists Glen Lake 35
Glen Lake 35
Mancelona 8
Glen Lake: Connor Ciolek 2-3 passing, 69 passing yards, 62 rushing yards, 2 pass TD, rush TD; Eli Kangas 8 rush, 54 yards; Brody Allen 3 rush, 53 yards, rush TD, 5 tackles; Finn Hogan 1 rush, 21 rushing yards, 1 catch, 27 yards, 1 rush TD, 1 receiving TD; Henry Lerchen 1 catch, 27 yards, TD; Jacob Pleva 5 tackles; Justin Bonzelet 5 tackles.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (3-1) at Benzie Central Friday at 7 p.m.
McBain 40
Manton 0
Manton: Lucas McKernan 63 yards rushing, 4 tackles; Luke Puffer 7 tackles; Ben Paddock 7 tackles; Kaliab Webb interception.
UP NEXT: Manton (0-4) hosts Houghton Lake Friday at 7 p.m.
Harbor Springs 58
Frankfort 22
Frankfort: Jack Stefanski 12 passes, 212 yards, 2 passing TD; Jared Coxe 7 catches, 152 yards, 12 tackles, 2 TDs; Adam Mills rushing TD.
UP NEXT: Frankfort (1-3, 1-2 NMFL-Legacy) hosts Tawas Friday.
Joburg 81
St. Ignace 12
Joburg: Tallied 600 yards offense; led 62-12 at the half.
UP NEXT: Joburg (4-0, 2-0 NMFL-Legacy) hosts East Jordan Friday.
Bellaire 32
Central Lake 30
Bellaire: Brayden Dawson 5-11 passing, 95 yards, TD, 8 carries, 10 yards, TD; Bryce Baeckeroot 18 carries, 111 yards, 2 rec., 73 yds., TD; 200 total yds, 95 passing yds, 105 rushing.
Central Lake: Braden Steenwyk 13-20 passing, 199 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; Nick Dawson 18 rush, 80 yards; Jamal Cebulski 2 catches, 89 yards, 2 TDs; Garrison Barret 4 catches, 61 yards, TD; Logan Eckhardt 8 tackles; Nick Dawson 5.5 tackles; team 295 total yards, 199 passing yards, 96 rushing yards.
UP NEXT: Central Lake (0-4, 0-3 SVC) hosts Charleton Heston.
Sault Ste. Marie 34
Benzie Central 13
Benzie Central: Ike Koscielski 5-16 passing, 50 yards, 75 yards rushing; Sam Ross 22 car., 143 yards, 2 TDs; Cooper Taylor 3 catches, 35 yards; Cole Skiver 10 tackles.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central (2-2, 2-2 NMFL-Legends) hosts Glen Lake Friday.
Muskegon CC 40
Manistee 0
No stats reported
UP NEXT: Manistee (3-1, 1-1 Lakes 8) at Ludington at 7 p.m. Friday.
Boyne City 58
Elk Rapids 0
No stats reported
UP NEXT: Boyne City (2-2, 2-2 NMFL-Leaders) at Harbor Springs, Friday.
