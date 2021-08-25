Editor's note: This article was published in "The Playbook," a special publication from the Record-Eagle previewing the fall 2021 high school sports season. Click here to read The Playbook in its entirety online.
Josh Burnham, TC Central, QB/LB, Sr.
Reigning Record-Eagle player of the year. Four-star linebacker is committed to Notre Dame. Led the Trojans to a state semifinal game with Muskegon Mona Shores. Threw for 1,145 yards and 16 TDs (to only 2 INTs) in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Rushed for 833 yards and 13 TDs.
Carson Bourdo, TC Central, DB/WR, Sr.
Had an interception in each game in 2020 and picked off Mr. Football in Mona Shores’ Brady Rose in the state semifinals. Was a focal point in the Trojans speed option offense, catching 20 passes for 303 yards and 3 TDs as a receiver.
Michael Schermerhorn, TC West, RB/LB, Sr.
Will have a huge role to fill in place of Christian Boivin at running back. Also had 22 tackles at middle, filled in at kicker.
Joey Donahue, TC St. Francis, LB, Jr.
As a sophomore Donahue led the Gladiators in tackles (31 solo, 18 tackles for loss) in their state runner-up season.
Charlie Peterson, St. Francis, QB, Sr.
Started at quarterback as a junior. Shined in the second half of the Division 7 State Final when he ignited the TCSF passing game.
Collin Johnston, Cadillac, LB, Sr.
Led the Vikings on defense to their first state finals appearance in school history. Brought down 65 with 6 TFLs.
David Millikin, Grayling, RB/LB, Sr.
The Vikings bulldozer will likely be a focal point in the offense. Put up a monster season as a junior for an All-State nod. Earned NMFC-Legends Offensive MVP. Rung up 1,257 yards, averaging 9.5 a carry with 24 rushing TDs and 26 total TDs. Also a top linebacker, with 50 solo tackles and 58 more assists.
Bobby Hoth, Boyne City, RB/LB, Sr.
Led the Ramblers past Glen Lake in the 2020 district finals. Had two games of 200+ yard games rushing. All-NMFC pick and Defensive MVP. 1,016 yards, 8.7 avg., 16 TD, another 136 yards and 2 TDs receiving. 41 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT on defense.