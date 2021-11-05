DIVISION 2
TC Central vs. Bay City Western
RECORDS: Traverse City Central (9-1, No. 3); Bay City Western (8-2, No. 10)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Thirlby Field
SERIES: Trojans lead the Bay City Western 8-3
LAST MEETING: Central shut out Western 44-0 in Week One of the 2018 season.
LAST PLAYOFF MEETING: Trojans won a nailbiter 48-47 in the 2012 district semifinals.
RADIO/ONLINE: AM-580; nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: The Trojans are coming off a convincing 49-7 win against Saginaw Heritage last Friday. Bay City Western played down to the wire in its district semi to pull off a 25-23 win over Midland Dow on a 35-yard field goal through the rain with eight seconds left. Although history has no bearing on the outcome Friday, the Trojans have recent success over Western, winning five in a row after losing 26-13 in the 2008 district semis. The Trojans pitched shutouts against Western to open the 2017, 2017 and 2018 seasons. Central made a long run to state championship semis last season, the most postseason success the program has seen since the 1988 championship season. The Trojans are winners of nine straight and have the momentum of a bullet train thanks to stellar play from Josh Burnham, Reed Seabase, Carson Bourdo, Josh Klug and Dante Williams. Western has two playoff wins in the last two seasons. Western have not won a district since 2005.
BRACKET BITS: Caledonia (9-1, No. 4) or Muskegon Mona Shores (8-2, No. 6) await the winner of Central and Western. A state semis rematch between Central and Mona Shores is possible. Mona Shores ended Central's season 43-30 last year.
DIVISION 7
TC St. Francis vs. McBain
RECORDS: Traverse City St. Francis (10-0, No. 1); McBain (7-3, unranked)
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
WHERE: Thirlby Field
SERIES: St. Francis leads 6-1
LAST MEETING: St. Francis beat McBain 14-7 in the 2019 district championship game. In the last non-playoff head-to-head, the Glads shut out the Ramblers 35-0 in Week Two of the 2015 regular season.
RADIO/ONLINE: FM-89.9; nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: The top-ranked Gladiators have a return trip to Ford Field on their mind after falling one win shy of a state championship in 2020. But St. Francis still has to make that trip one game at a time, and each game is now a must-win. The Glads opened the playoffs with a 30-point win against Harrison, 64-34. St. Francis' dynamic offense led by quarterback Charlie Peterson combined with a defense that doesn't allow much gave the Glads three wins against top 10-ranked teams this season — Grayling, Boyne City and Kingsley. McBain took its lumps early in the season losing to Kingsley 54-8 in Week One and then Beal City 33-14 in Week Two. But the Ramblers bounced back in a big way, winning seven of their last eight and then avenging the only loss in that span — 40-12 to Evart — with a 42-7 win against Wildcats last week.
BRACKET BITS: St. Francis could see another northern Michigan team in the regional semis. Charlevoix (8-1) is coming off a 50-8 victory against Mancelona and is taking on Ishpeming Westwood, which sent East Jordan home with a 44-6 final, in the other D7 district championship game Saturday.
DIVISION 7
Charlevoix vs. Ishpeming Westwood
RECORDS: Charlevoix (8-1, unranked); Ishpeming Westwood (9-1, No. 8)
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
WHERE: Westwood High School
SERIES: The Rayders and Patriots have never met.
RADIO/ONLINE: AM-1270; nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: Charlevoix's only blemish on the season is a 27-8 Week Two loss to Boyne City, which is ranked sixth in Division 6 and just so happens to be playing for a district title as well this week. The Rayders have since rattled seven straight Ws. Charlevoix made it to the district title game the previous two seasons, but the Rayders failed to go any further. Charlevoix beat Mancelona 50-8 in the district semis, and Ishpeming Westwood knocked off East Jordan 44-6. The Patriots are on a roll and riding a seven-game win streak of their own, during which they've scored nearly 300 points (296). The Patriot defense is pretty staunch, allowing eight points or less in eight of their nine wins — including three shutouts. Ishpeming Westwood has never won a district title in program history.
BRACKET BITS: Undefeated and No. 1 Traverse City St. Francis plays McBain in the other district final that will set up a regional semifinal match between the winners of these two games.
DIVISION 5
Kingsley vs. Clare
RECORDS: Kingsley (9-1, No. 7); Clare (7-3, unranked)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Rodes Field
SERIES: The Stags and Pioneers will play each other for the first time Friday.
RADIO/ONLINE: FM-104.5; nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: The Stags reigned supreme in the Battle of the Kings and beat the Kingsford Flivvers 28-10 last week, while Clare upset previously undefeated and No. 8 Gladwin 32-12. Kingsley wants a win bad after having to forfeit to Reed City in the district championship game last year because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the players and coaching staff. The Stags were 8-0 at the time and mowing down their opponents on what looked to be a clear path to Detroit. The Kingsley defense has allowed just 100 points all season, with 38 of those coming in the Stags' only loss of the season — a 38-30 final against Division 7 top-ranked Traverse City St. Francis. Clare has been somewhat of an enigma this season. The Pioneers won four straight games early in the season in which they allowed just 19 total points but then coughed up 88 points in two straight losses before righting the ship. Clare has just one district title (2012) in the last 10 seasons.
BRACKET BITS: Frankenmuth (10-0, No. 2) plays unranked Saginaw Swan Valley (6-4) with a trip to the D7 regional semis on the line. The winner will get either Kingsley or Clare.
DIVISION 4
Cadillac vs. Whitehall
RECORDS: Cadillac (8-2, No. 7); Whitehall (8-2, No. 9)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Veterans Memorial Stadium
SERIES: The Vikings will meet the Vikings on the gridiron for the first time Friday.
RADIO/ONLINE: FM-107.1; nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: Who is going to win this game? Well, the safe money is on the Vikings — which is the mascot for both Cadillac and Whitehall. Cadillac beat Fruitport 42-35 and Whitehall doubled up Spart 40-20 in the district semis. Cadillac made it to Ford Field last season where they lost 13-0 to Detroit Country Day. A win Friday would go a long way in guaranteeing another state championship appearance and would also make it three district titles in a row — a feat the program has yet to achieve. Whitehall is a dangerous team that can put 60 points on the board and not give up a single one. Its defense has bent recently after pitching four straight shutouts from Week Three to Week Six. Whitehall lost its regular-season finale 38-28 to Reed City (9-1), which is ranked fifth in Division 6 and playing for a district title Friday.
BRACKET BITS: One of the Vikings will play the winner of Hudsonville Unity Christian (10-0, No. 3) and unranked Grand Rapids Christian (7-3) in the regional semis.
DIVISION 6
Boyne City vs. Standish-Sterling
RECORDS: Boyne City (9-1, No. 6); Standish-Sterling (8-2, unranked)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Standish-Sterling Central High School
SERIES: The Ramblers and Panthers are meeting for the first time Friday.
RADIO/ONLINE: Rambler Sports Network; nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: Boyne City proved with its 19-18 victory over Grayling last week that the Ramblers can win close games. Coming into that matchup against the No. 10 Vikings, Boyne City's margin of victory was nearly 35 points. The Ramblers are seeking their first district title since they won back-to-back championships in 2014 and 2015. Boyne's only loss came to Division 7 No. 1 Traverse City St. Francis, but the Ramblers quickly bounced back thanks to an explosive offense and a formidable defense combined with good game-planning that can adjust to what's in front of them. Standish-Sterling had not finished with a winning record since 2013 when the Panthers went 9-2 and won a district title.
BRACKET BITS: The winner of this game will see either Negaunee (8-2, No. 10) or unranked Calumet (8-2) in the regional semis.
8-PLAYER DIVISION 1
Suttons Bay vs. Inland Lakes
RECORDS: Suttons Bay (10-0, No. 4); Inland Lakes (10-0, No. 9)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Suttons Bay High School
SERIES: Inland Lakes leads 3-2
LAST MEETING: Suttons Bay won 45-12 in the 2002 district semifinal. The only other times the two teams played were in 1968, 1970 and 1971.
BACKGROUND: Inland Lakes comes into Friday with a thirst that has not been quenched for a year. The Bulldogs had to forfeit their state semifinal matchup against Suttons Bay last year because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the school. The Norsemen hope Inland Lakes is still thirsty at the end of four quarters Friday. Suttons Bay is a monster on both sides of the ball. The Norsemen offense averages 46 points per game, and the defense allows fewer than nine points per contest. The Norse is prone to big plays considering that last week's 49-8 win over Mesick included scoring plays of 50, 78, 88 and 70 yards. The rushing prowess of Hugh Periard and Shawn Bramer is the fuel that fires the Suttons Bay engine. The Norsemen hope to make a third consecutive appearance in the state championship game and would prefer a better result than the previous two. Inland Lakes put up some major points this season — including 71 in Week One, 75 in Week Two and 86 in Week Three. The Bulldogs just made the move to 8-player football last year after spending the previous four seasons in the Legacy Division of the Northern Michigan Football Conference.
BRACKET BITS: The winner of this game will player either Rudyard or Newberry in the state championship semifinals Nov. 13. Both Rudyard and Newberry are unranked, although Newberry did receive one vote in the final AP poll.