TRAVERSE CITY — Two of the nation’s fastest high school milers championed the 2021 Cherry Mile Thursday, one of the first official races in northern Michigan since the start of the pandemic.
Benzie running phenom Hunter Jones won the elite boys high school race with a time of 4:17.
Julia Flynn, who’s entering her senior year at Traverse City Central, won the elite girls high school race at 4:52.
Open race champions were Annie Somerville of Traverse City and Phil Stead of Ann Arbor.
In lieu of its typical downtown Traverse City road race, the race was run on the track at Traverse City Central High School allowing spectators to watch the entire race. The festival of races on Saturday is still set to be in downtown TC.
Flynn’s win was a landslide. Her time of 4:52 beat fellow TC Central runner Avery McLean by 18 seconds. McLean raced for 5:10 and Ava King, who just finished her freshman year at TC West, took third with a time of 5:12. All three took home plaques.
It’s Flynn’s second straight Cherry Mile title after racing 4:58 at the 2019 road race the summer following her freshman year.
Flynn took seventh in the mile at the Brooks PR Invitational last Friday in Seattle with a time of 4:48 — arguably the nation’s most prestigious meet in high school track.
“It’s definitely like a confidence builder,” Flynn said, “But again, it makes the smaller races seem like more fun and light hearted. It definitely is still so fun to run local meets, and there’s some crazy fast girls here as well. It’s always a privilege to run with them.”
Flynn was the seventh Trojan in the field of 16. Graduating senior Avery McLean is off to run at Michigan State University while her identical twin sister Mady McLean will run at Michigan. Trojan Allison Hankins will run cross country at Kalamazoo College.
“It’s been really great to just do one last race with them,” Flynn said.
The boys race wasn’t as cut and dry.
Jones fell out of a three second lead the to end the third lap. Jones started his kick in the final 250 meters of the race to pass TC Central graduate Drew Seabase and Ann Arbor’s Owen Johnson to win the race.
“During all the other races that’s my gameplan,” Jones said. “If I can hold them within five yards, I can kick them down. I’ve been working on my sprint speed a lot lately, so I just know I have that edge over my competitors.”
Five seconds separated the top-four runners. Jones won with a time of 4:16. Seabase took second with a time of 4:18. Johnson ran for a time of 4:21 and beat Pinckney runner Caleb Jarema by a hairline.
Jones said doesn’t have his name entered in any national meets that are known for drawing college scouts just yet. Instead he’s choosing to focus his summer on training for cross country season and getting a time in low 14 minute range.
The NCAA’s contact period for Division 1 Track & Field recruiting runs through July 31.
“Next summer I’ll be going to all the bigger races and try to place at nationals,” Jones said. “Right now it’s not as big of a deal.”
Both open races didn’t have the same amount of eyes on the track as high school races, though both were just as significant to the racers.
Somerville, 37, won the women’s open mile in a field that had just four racers. Joy Schwarting took second with a time of 6:09, Kayla Six took third with a time of 6:19.
The seventh grade language arts teacher at Traverse City West Middle school raced for a time of 5:40, joined at the finish line by her 15-month old son Wynn. She went to high school in Leland and attended school at Northern Michigan University where she also met her husband.
Somerville last raced in the Cherry Mile five years ago when it was on the road.
“I just kind of took up running more distance running casually just to stay in shape for basketball when I was in high school, and then it just became a hobby that I pursued,” Somerville said.
Stead, 39, edged Seamus Noonan in the men’s open mile with a time of 4:30 in a race that drew 25 runners. Noonan ran a time of 4:31 followed by Tony Filipek in third with a 4:41.
“I’m about as good as I was when I was 14,” Stead said. “Sometimes I’m proud of that, sometimes I’m not.”
Stead is originally from downstate Michigan and attended school at the University of Michigan. He recently spent eight years in Northport before relocating back to Ann Arbor.
Stead chose to race in the Cherry Mile to use it as a chance to see friends he used to run with during those years.
The festival of races — which consist of the half marathon, 15K, 10K and 5K races — will happen on Saturday and end at the Open Space in downtown Traverse City.