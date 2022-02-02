TRAVERSE CITY — Caleb Kouchnerkavich was an entirely different football player four years ago.
"I was a very large kid — to say the least — in middle school," said Kouchnerkavich, who played offensive line into his freshman year.
He grew a few inches but wasn't putting on muscle mass. Come sophomore year, Kouchnerkavich made the move to tight end after playing as a scrawny and "awkward" high school offensive tackle. The only issue? He wasn't good at running routes or catching passes — two aspects of the game he hadn't had to do before.
Those two things changed the offseason before his varsity year.
"Once COVID hit, Brandon (Konchek) and I really grew a really tight bond," Kouchnerkavich said. "We would meet up at Thirlby or at the high school. I mean, I would run routes and he would throw for hours a day."
The impromptu practices started off with just those two. Fellow wide receiver Will Gaston joined. Next to the party was running back Michael Schermerhorn.
"Eventually we had half of our senior squad hanging out together at the field," Kouchnerkavich said. "Made a lot of good memories. We went out to eat afterward. We got to know each other and really cared for each other more after that."
Those sessions made him a better receiver, Kouchnerkavich said, as he and Konchek were two of five Traverse City athletes that inked their national letters of intent Wednesday — the first day the NCAA permitted prospective Division I and II football players to do so.
Kouchnerkavich signed with Hillsdale to play tight end, joining Titan alumni Zach Tokie on the roster. Konchek signed with Northwood to play quarterback after committing just a few days ago.
"The past four years at TC West have been great," said Konchek, who joins former St. Francis kicker Quinn Wuerfel on the Timberwolves' roster. "The teammates and the bond that we have, it's been great."
A pair of Traverse City Central senior linemen signed to play D2 football, with Brett Weaver signing with Grand Valley State and Kadyn Warner inking a spot on the roster of Saginaw Valley State. Warner will also compete on the track team.
Warner and Weaver helped the state runner-up Trojans rush for 4,661 yards with an average of eight yards per carry.
For Warner, it's an offensive unit he'll be familiar with. Two former teammates Tylor McCoon (tight end) and Austin Bills (running back) from the TC Central Class of 2021 are on the Cardinals' roster.
"It's going to be fun," Warner said. "I'm excited and definitely missed it."
It's possible Warner and Weaver will get a few reps against each other, as both schools play in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Weaver joins a trio of northern Michigan brothers on the D2 powerhouse Lakers with Cade, Drew and now Brett Peterson. He's one of 10 offensive linemen who are part of the 2022 recruiting class.
"A day like today was something a younger me never thought would happen," Weaver said. "It feels amazing. Me and my teammate Kadyn out here, it feels so good just having him there beside me to go on and play at the second level."
So far, six on this year's Trojan team have either signed or committed to play in college. Carson Bourdo (Johns Hopkins), Josh Burnham (Notre Dame), Keegan Opper (Cornell), Warner and Weaver join running back Josh Klug, who's committed to play baseball at Louisville. Dante Williams has reported offers from Hope College and Hillsdale.
"It's crazy to think how many of us are going to the next level," said Warner, who chose Grand Valley over offers from Toledo, Northwood and Valparaiso. "Even after we're all split and going our separate ways, some of us are playing ball. We'll always have that connection."
Standout Trojan distance runner Luke VenHuizen made his commitment to the University of Michigan official, where he'll join several recent TC Central alumni on the track and cross country rosters like Cassidy Henshaw (Class of 2018), Makenna Burkholder (Class of 2021), Leah Doezema (Class of 2021) and Madylin McLean (Class of 2021). Anthony Berry (Class of 2015), a former Record-Eagle Male Athlete of the Year, recently graduated from the Wolverines' program.
"I'm excited about it because when I talked to the track and field coach, he said 'It's about time we get another northern Michigan guy down here,'" VenHuizen said. "It's really cool that a few people have been good enough to go down there and run there."
All three Trojans — Venhuizen, Weaver and Warner — aren't done with their athletic careers at TC Central. Warner plays basketball and all three compete on the track team. Warner threw an area-best 51-9 in shot put at last year's Big North Conference Championships to take home the crown.
VenHuizen broke Ryan Shay’s record in the 1,600-meter run at the Record-Eagle Honor Roll meet with 4:15.29.