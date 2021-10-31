CLARE — After losing 14 seniors from the year prior, Elk Rapids is heading back to the Final Four.
The Elks beat Ogemaw Heights 1-0 in the Division 3 regional championship at the Brookwood Athletic Complex in Clare on Saturday. Elk Rapids (19-4-3) claimed its second consecutive regional crown and advanced to face Grand Rapids South Christian (20-0-3) Wednesday in the state semifinals in Cedar Springs.
“This is really big,” junior Spencer Ball said. “This proves that we can keep coming to these, winning our district, winning our region. Going to states for the second year in a row just solidifies the fact that we are one of the better programs around here. Hopefully, we’ll keep that going.”
Ball scored only 1:15 into the game off a Mason Travis assist, but that was the only scoring in a first half dominated by Elk Rapids. Nolan Carroll hit the crossbar in the first 30 seconds of the match.
“Then the pressure was just too much,” Elk Rapids coach Nate Plum said. “They were just kind of shocked like ‘Holy cow. It’s coming really fast, really quick.’”
The game got a bit more physical after that. At least four players drew a card. The Elks finished the game outnumbering Ogemaw in shots 19-4, and Jack Spencer recorded three saves for a clean sheet.
Plum called the effort of attacking-midfielder Jared Barcenas “definitely one of the best players on the field” for moving the ball around well in the center of the field.
“It just feels good to lead our team to a Regional Final and knowing that we could do more,” Barcenas said. “The work that we’ve put in this year — our team and our families, to the program — really makes us want it more.”
It’s a short turnaround before the Elks face off with the Eagles in a rematch of last year’s semi-final on three days rest.
Elk Rapids fell in the semifinals last fall to Grand Rapids Christian in penalty kicks. They were tied 1-1 at the end of overtime.
“I remember us being fresh to the situation — not necessarily scared, but thinking ‘OK, let’s see how this game is going to go,’ — and they (the Eagles) weren’t,” Plum said. “ Going to that game two years in a row will allow us to say, ‘OK, this is what happened last time. Let’s be on the front foot this time.’”
Flint Powers (13-9-2) and Grosse Ile (18-1-1) play on the other side of the bracket in Howell. The winners of both games will play in the D3 state finals at either Comstock Park or Novi. The sites for each division have not been announced.