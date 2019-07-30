TRAVERSE CITY — Pat Hohlfeld and the Traverse City Pit Spitters escaped Tuesday’s victory over Kalamazoo with all nine lives intact.
Hohlfeld, TC’s starting pitcher, set the tone for a 6-0 shutout on Purr in the Park Night, when fans were encouraged to bring their felines to the field.
Only one of Hohlfed’s six innings allowed more than one base runner as he scattered five hits and walked one, compared to six strikeouts. His season earned-run average decreased to 1.25 as he improved to 4-0 on the year.
Will Buraconak, Mason Sherrill and Joe Pace each pitched a scoreless inning of relief to maintain the shutout for the Pit Spitters (44-17).
Traverse City’s offense was consistent through the game’s middle innings, striking for at least one run in each of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Michael Slaten doubled in Kam Smith in the third inning. Adam Proctor singled home Nick Powell in the fourth. Jake Wilson drove in Mario Camilletti and Jake Arnold scored Slaten on a pair of sacrifice flies in the fifth inning. Andrew Morrow’s sixth-inning triple scored Hudson Byorick and Mario Camilletti in the sixth.
Morrow was the team’s only hitter with a pair of hits, going 2 for 3.
Christian Johnson (0-1) took the loss for Kalamazoo (32-27), allowing two runs on two hits and five walks in four innings of work.
Traverse City is 9-1 in its last 10 games and hosts Kalamazoo for one more game at Pit Spitters Park at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday before heading out of town on a six-game road trip.
