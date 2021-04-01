TRAVERSE CITY — First came the regional trophy.
Second came Katie Fischer’s iPhone call with Jacey Somers celebrating on the other line.
Bellaire won its second ever regional title beating Frankfort 43-39 in Wednesday’s Division 4 regional at Traverse City Central. The Eagles scored the first basket and never lost the lead, surviving a late rally from Reagan Thorr and the Panthers where they had a chance to take the lead with under a minute left to play.
Bellaire advances to the state quarterfinals and will meet Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central (18-1) after it beat Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 53-26.
The Eagles expect to have Somers, the Eagle’s star sophomore defender, clear COVID-19 quarantine and be available to play Monday in their game at Lake City. Katie Decker cleared quarantine Monday and led the Eagles in scoring in both games since.
Bellaire’s four seniors were freshman junior varsity call-ups when it last won a regional in 2018.
“Second. Ever. Regional. Title. I mean that’s impressive,” Bellaire head coach Brad Fischer said. “That first was a huge hurdle, second was just as special for those girls. Mad props for everything they’ve given me this season.”
Thorr led the floor with 26 points and scored all but two points of the Panthers’ 14-2 run in the fourth quarter.
Frankfort had the ball with the clock winding down and under a minute to play with Madison Clouse handling the ball at point guard. The ball dribbled off her foot and out of bounds, turning the ball over to the Eagles. Emersyn Koepke took the inbound, ran down the sideline and fell when she got into the offensive zone. The officials did not rule it a travel because Koepke lost control of the ball.
Noel Mann swished a pair of critical free throws to extend the Eagles’ lead to four with the Panthers needing to foul with only 14.8 seconds to go.
“I knew it was going to get uncomfortable,” Fischer said. “It’s a regional championship. That’s how it should be. You shouldn’t get this far and have a lopsided score. This is good quality lady basketball and we’re just happy to be a part of it.”
Decker led the Eagles with 13 points and Koepke scored 12. Mann scored seven points but was a key cog in the Eagles’ famed full-court press — so much so that Fischer did not take her out of the game when she appeared to be in pain with a knee injury.
Mann hit the metal border to the baseline with her knee cap and was visibly in pain. Thorr had just made two baskets to cut the Panthers deficit to 10, but Fischer wasn’t looking for a substitute.
“I wasn’t looking so I didn’t want to take her out,” Fischer said. “I knew if it would be bad enough, they would tell me.”
Mann threw the ball in bounds but missed the next pass thrown to her. She ran down the court and stretched her knee out repeatedly, then was fouled and missed the front end of a one-and-one with the Eagles still up eight. Thorr took the rebound to drain a 3-pointer and cut the deficit to five.
“If it was the ground I think it would have been fine, it just felt like an immediate bruise,” Mann said. “It wasn’t even like a muscle, or tendon, or anything, but it hurt so bad. I literally could not feel my knee.”
But Mann didn’t ever walk to the bench other than for a timeout. She stayed in the game and was the one fouled when the Eagles needed her from the charity stripe the most.
Mann’s first free throw made the Eagles lead three points — exhaling with a visible sigh of relief that a Panthers buzzer beating three-pointer would not win them the game.
Bellaire finished shooting 14 of 43 from the field for a 32.5 shooting percentage. Frankfort finished with about the same, making 16 of 44 field goals at 36.3 percent shooting.
“I just came out and I wanted to make sure that we can get our full team back and just take back our regional title that we wanted from last year,” Decker said.
Thorr was joined by Tara Townsend with five points. Townsend fouled out in the fourth quarter with about four minutes to play. Taylor Meyers, Kylee Harris and Lucy Reznich each scored a basket.
Frankfort coach Tim Reznich said the Panthers were playing with a little more sense of urgency during their 14-2 run, but they should have been doing that the whole game.
“They’re an extremely disciplined group and they made us pay for every mistake we made,” Reznich said. “Unfortunately, when we made them make a mistake, we only made them pay half the time — and there’s the difference in the game.”
Tim Reznich said rallying back from almost a 20-point deficit to win was something the Panthers did already once before this season.
“I knew they weren’t going to quit in this game, man do I appreciate that aspect,” Tim Reznich said. “I knew they’re gonna battle back and make this interesting. But once again, against the team like this, a very disciplined team, we need to do it for more than just last four or five minutes of the game.”
No.9-ranked Bellaire will meet No.2-ranked Nouvel in the Elite Eight at Lake City Monday at 7 p.m. Nouvel has held 10 of 19 teams it has played this season to less than 32 points.
The winner of that game will meet the victor of Petersburg Summerfield (14-5) and Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes (11-3) in the semifinals Thursday at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.