TRAVERSE CITY — It’s heard clearly in John Boyle’s voice.
He doesn’t sound like a high schooler anymore.
The former Elk Rapids football player took three years at a prep school in Virginia, and turns 20 next fall, when he’ll be a freshman at Division 1 Wofford College.
Boyles said spending three years at 440-student Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, helped his game and also forced him to live on his own.
“It’s kind of a box checked for them,” Boyles said of recruiters. “They know you’re ready.”
He led the Maroon in receptions with 16 for 261 yards and two touchdowns, adding 25 tackles to earn all-state honors at linebacker. He drew all-IAC at receiver as a senior, whereas we took those honors at linebacker as a junior, when he led the team in tackles for loss (10) and sacks (six) while playing just six games on defense because he stepped in for the season’s last three contests at quarterback, throwing for 293 yards, rushing for 103 more and scoring three TDs.
Former Traverse City Central linebacker John Pupel texted Boyles about the prep school, which began his interest after his sophomore season at Elk Rapids. Pupel graduated from Episcopal in 2018 and now starts at safety for Dartmouth, racking up the team’s third-most tackles (55) last season.
“The competition is unbelievable,” Boyles said. “Everybody is on the same mission, trying to go (play in) college. I definitely missed my friends a lot, but it was worth it.”
The two-time all-Interstate Athletic Conference selection and team captain played only six of nine games as a senior because of an injury and still earned the team’s MVP award.
He’ll play inside linebacker at Wofford, which employs a 3-4 defense. Boyles (6-3, 225) said that suits his playing style and ability to play multiple linebacker spots.
“The coaches were awesome, the defensive scheme fits me and the academics were great,” said Boyles, who plans to major in business.
Boyles — who played wide receiver at Elk Rapids as a freshman and sophomore — also hauled in Division 1 scholarship offers from Columbia, Monmouth, Davidson and a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Michigan, as well as a FCS offer from Valparaiso.
Episcopal boasts notable alumni such as former U.S. Senator and Presidential candidate John McCain, NFL running back Tim Hightower and “Moneyball” sabermetrics expert Paul DePodesta.
Boyles plans to go back to Episcopal in mid-April to finish school, then take some summer classes and train at Wofford.
“I went down there in the beginning of June,” Boyles said. “It was already 85, 90. I thought, ‘I could get used to this.’”
Although he already is, to an extent. He’s only seen snow once in three years at Episcopal.
