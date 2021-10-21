KINGSLEY — Just call it the Patriot Game, part two.
Much like more than a decade ago when Traverse City West and Traverse City Central met each other in the regular season’s final week, this Friday’s clash between Traverse City St. Francis and Kingsley bears many of the same hallmarks.
Two great teams meeting in Week Nine, playing for a conference championship, fighting for playoff position — both making concerted efforts to avoid bulletin board material.
Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?
The last time Central and West faced off in Week Nine was 2010, a string of 14 straight years where the area’s two biggest teams faced off to end the regular season. Now there’s a rival replacement, as the area’s only two remaining undefeated 11-player teams face off Friday at Rodes Field in Kingsley.
“It’s kind of set up for that whole scenario when you’re a little kid — bottom of the ninth, two outs, World Series kind of a feel,” St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said. “Different sport, but still the same idea.”
Sellers said it was more than likely that people from both St. Francis and Kingsley — as well as high school football fans outside of the two programs — circled the Week Nine matchup when the schedules were released.
“If everyone takes care of business the first eight weeks, (we’ll) be able to have this scenario this Friday night,” he said.
The Stags’ 36-23 victory last season came at Thirlby Field, but the contest that will decide the Northern Michigan Football Conference’s Legends Division champion switches to Rodes Field this time around.
“It’s going to be a big crowd,” Kingsley senior center Riley Brock said. “A lot of people are going to be there. We bleed orange and black. It’s a nice community that backs us, and it’s nice to have that.”
St. Francis defensive back Luke Biggar is expecting loud and proud fandoms — on both sides — to make their presence felt.
“They come out in big numbers, so there’s gonna be a lot of cheering, a lot of noise, probably a lot of boos against us — but it doesn’t matter,” Biggar said. “We’ve just got to play through it. They’ve got a really nice field, so it should be a good night.”
The two state-title contenders largely steamrolled through their seasons. Each had a tough time with Sault Ste. Marie and Grayling — both bigger teams up front — but dominated the other games, posting seven shutouts between them and two more single-digit scoring games by opponents.
Kingsley (8-0) took the last two meetings after the Gladiators (8-0) won both matchups in 2018, including a playoff game played in a snowstorm.
“It was an experience that you’re never going to forget,” Brock said of the playoff defeat. “It was a great game. Even though we lost, it was still amazing. Especially as a freshman, you’re never going to forget that.”
Even during last year’s run to the D-7 state finals, the Glads didn’t win their division in the three-division Northern Michigan Football Conference. That went to Kingsley.
“It’s for the conference for both of us,” St. Francis defensive back Josh Groves said. “We haven’t had our conference title in two years, and we really want it bad.”
St. Francis quarterback Charlie Peterson comes into the game a mere 6 yards shy of 1,000, a feat accomplished in the regular season by a TCSF signal-caller “probably never,” Sellers said.
Much like the Patriot Game back when it was played in Week Nine, both coaches know they’ll have to regroup quickly after the game — no matter the outcome. The Stags and Glads are already locks for the postseason, but both will have to look ahead quickly to their postseason opposition.
“Sunday night and into Monday next week is going to be very important, regardless,” Kingsley head coach Tim Wooer said. “If you got to pick up your dobbers and move on to a new week, or if you’ve got to get the egos in check and back in a place for the playoffs.”
Currently, St. Francis is projected to play Mancelona (6-2) in its playoff opener, while Kingsley draws Clare (5-3). However, Wooer said there’s also a possibility the Stags go in a different district and end up in a bracket with teams like Tri County (7-1) and Big Rapids (5-3).
“I haven’t looked outside of people are telling me what Snooze (snooze2you.com) says, and I haven’t looked hardly at all,” Wooer said. “I’ve just been preparing for St. Francis for about two weeks. And that’s enough to make you lose sleep as it is. We’ll worry about the playoffs on Sunday.”
Kingsley senior running back and defensive back Aidan Shier said limiting St. Francis’ big-play ability is key. That’s what the Stags largely did last year, and it didn’t hurt when they scored a 98-yard Owen Graves rushing touchdown of their own.
“Tight first half, I remember,” Shier said. “And then we kind of just took it to them the last couple quarters. Us DBs have to do their job. They like the big play. ... I would say turnovers are going to be a big thing in this game. So we need to stick to what we do and watch the big plays.”
Kingsley no doubt faces a big size disparity, but the Stags beat Sault Ste. Marie and Grayling facing similar discrepancies along the lines.
At 230 pounds, Brock is the Stags’ biggest lineman. The Gladiators average 227 pounds along their offensive line.
“It’s all pad level,” Brock said. “You have to be lower than the other guy. And I’m sure everybody knows that. Technique is a big key, no matter how strong you are.”
St. Francis usually tries to schedule a top downstate opponent in Week Nine to prepare for the playoffs, but when the NMFC lineup changed again, that went out the window for this season. Then the league schedule happened to put Kingsley in Week Nine.
“It’s nice to have a challenging team at the end of the year to prepare for playoffs, and it kind of gives you something to look forward to,” Biggar said. “You never look past games, but it’s nice to sort of see them at the end of the schedule and think, ‘Hey, we can ruin their undefeated season’ and complete our own, so it’s nice. They’re thinking the same thing.”