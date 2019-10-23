CLARE — Curses.
Elk Rapids escaped Gladwin’s packed-in defense and amusing taunting by an enthusiastic young Gladwin fan to break through Wednesday at Clare’s Brookwood Athletic Complex.
Gladwin scored first and then not again, as Elk Rapids reeled off four straight goals to take the Division 3 boys soccer regional semifinal 4-1 to ease the memory of last year’s regional loss on the same field under similar circumstances.
“Curse you, orange team, curse you!” a young Flying Gs fan yelled from the stands behind the teams’ benches after the Elks took a 3-1 on Landon Knight’s long floating shot that tucked in under the crossbar and over the outstretched arms of Gladwin goaltender Allen Imm.
Elk Rapids (19-3-2) instead let its play do the talking, peppering Imm with 33 shots on goal. The senior netminder helped the Northern Michigan Soccer League regular-season champion Flying Gs (20-3-2) stay in the game under withering pressure.
“They left a lot of space on the field,” Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum said. “The thing that I was kind of worried about is, especially after they got that goal, I was worried about us just trying to push it the wrong way, especially when they’re giving us lots and lots and lots of space. We’ve had teams do that against us this year. Boyne City did that against us, a couple other teams, and we’ve talked about just keep the ball moving. Keep the ball moving, don’t force the bad shot, force the good shot. We’re looking for that one killer ball that can just put the knife in.”
Elk Rapids returns to Clare for the regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday against Ludington.
Following a scoreless first half in which the Elks generated 14 shots on Imm, Gladwin netted the first goal as Tanner Reeds scored on a free kick rebound 2:30 into the second half.
That was all the Elks would allow.
Then they just needed that killer shot.
Spencer Ball took the first shot at it, coming up just short and putting his head in his hands after the ball didn’t catch twine. Cooper Kerkhof’s free kick hit the football crossbar a couple feet above the soccer frame. Mason Travis’ low header was swallowed up by Imm.
Preston Ball evened the game with 23:44 remaining, setting off a relieved Elks celebration with his 29th goal of the season.
“Entirely relieved,” Elks junior center back Kadin Patterson said. “I knew we’d start rolling after that. And once they put one in, it fired us up.”
Gladwin’s defense was left to yell “No, no, no!!” as Josh Vandeveer’s 20th goal of the season trickled toward the net with 13:08 left. Vandeveer found the ball in a scrum and slid a shot along the ground past Imm.
“I’m kind of scrappy guy out in the goal,” Vandeveer said. “So when the ball is on the ground right in front of the net, I just tried to get a body part on it, and I was able to get a body part on it. I got a foot.”
Knight’s long, arcing goal — his fifth of the year — made it 3-1 with 9:11 to go, leaving Imm laying inside the net as he retreated to try to get to the floating blast.
Kerkhof scored on a penalty kick with 34 seconds remaining for the final 4-1 margin, giving him 13 goals this season.
Elk Rapids maintained possession for long stretches and kept Gladwin on its heels with consistent pressure. The Flying Gs’ offense seemed to be booting the ball as long as possible and praying for some luck.
The Elks remember outplaying Ludington on the same artificial surface last year and not getting goals to come, eventually falling on a penalty kick in the final minute that ended the Elks’ run.
“That was scary, especially when we went down 1-0,” Patterson said. “But I knew we can handle it, and there’s there’s certainly been games before where we couldn’t and it’s hard to get a goal in, but we kept pushing, we kept pushing, we finally got that goal.”
Jack Spencer made three saves for Elk Rapids. Imm had 29.
Vandeveer said the Elks starting to shoot lower in the second half was a key.
“We had plenty of shots and we had plenty of opportunities,” Vandeveer said. “We’re doing things we need to but when the ball is getting set up right into his hands. The one main thing we did better was getting the ball out wide and crossing in the first half. We were trying to put it in the middle and get our through balls and that wasn’t really working.”
