ELK RAPIDS — A lot has changed for Elk Rapids football, yet not a lot has changed.
That deserves an explanation.
The Elks are on their third head coach of this offseason, yet the playbook remains identical to what helped Elk Rapids post back-to-back 7-2 regular-season records.
“We kept everything — terminology, plays, everything — so the kids can take up where they left off,” Elks interim head coach Tony Moller said. “Most of them know the scheme, because they’ve been running it for years.”
Keith Schulte stepped down not long after the season because of health reasons, although he still teaches at the high school and oversees the offseason weight-training program. Schulte’s offensive coordinator, Jake Messner, was hired, but also stepped down for health reasons this summer. Moller, the team’s defensive coordinator the last two years, took over on an interim basis.
“It’s just like nothing happened, really,” Elks senior wide receiver and middle linebacker Devon Pitawanakwat said. “It’s working, preparing for our first game. We’ve always been ‘go-go-go’ — just run everything hard.”
The team wears No. 73 decals on their helmets, honoring former Elks player Reece Isenhart, who passed away in July at age 26. In Week 7, the school will also honor Isenhart’s 2010 team that produced an undefeated 9-0 regular season record under former coach Ed Schindler when Schindler’s Frankfort Panthers visit Elk Rapids.
Much of the Elks’ pass-happy offense returns intact as the team seeks a third-straight playoff berth. Record-setting junior quarterback Gordie LaFontaine is back under center — perhaps more literally than normal. The Elks might add plays from under center rather than in shotgun formation for short-yardage situations, Moller said.
Alex Villegas and Riley Williams are gone from the receiving corps, but there’s plenty of experience back at the position with Marlin Starkey, Pitawanakwat, Robert Fager and Logan Henderson.
“We’re really experienced at the wide receiver and slot positions,” said Moller, who has been an assistant at Elk Rapids since 2006 and also coached the Northern Michigan Wolves semi-pro team.
Starting linemen Ethan Hinkley and Izaak Huhn return, although both are significantly larger than last season, tipping the scales at around 260 pounds. With 225-pound center Nick Minidis, 270-pound sophomore Caleb Melton and 195-pound tackle Owen Kinery, the Elks will have their biggest offensive line in years. Mike Dooley, a 280-pound senior, is also expected to be back in time for the opener after having his wisdom teeth removed.
Aside from Melton, all the starters on the line are juniors.
“They’re learning things fast and hitting what they’re supposed to hit,” Pitawanakwat said. “They’re looking pretty good.”
Luke Henderson takes over at running back for Nick Aseritis, with freshman Carter Veliquette also seeing time in the backfield.
The Elks have 30 players total, 16 of those officially on varsity, although several of the Elks’ early-season opponents (Charlevoix and East Jordan) aren’t fielding a JV team, so they’ll have all 30 up for those contests.
Kadin Patterson is a strong-legged soccer player who serves as the Elks’ kicker, although he’ll miss the team’s season opener because of a soccer conflict.
Much of the coaching staff under Moller remains intact, with the additions of former head coaches Brian Lark (Forest Area, Inland Lakes) and Tyler Foor (Gladwin).
Pitawanakwat, who made his varsity debut in a playoff contest against Ishpeming his freshman year along with LaFontaine, said he’s looking forward to helping lead a young team with only six seniors, along with Starkey, Fager, Dooley and the Hendersons.
“It’s crazy how fast it comes,” Pitawanakwat said. “I just want it to be great. We have high expectations, and it should be a great season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.