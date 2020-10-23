KALKASKA — Eventually someone had to win.
Elk Rapids snapped out of an 11-game losing streak and a so-far winless season Friday night, topping Elk Rapids 6-0.
The Elks (1-5, 1-4 NMFL-Leaders) scored the game’s only points in the final minute. It’s their second touchdown of the season, scoring nine points this season entering Friday night.
Kalkaska (0-5, 0-4) finishes its regular season winless with four shutouts in six games, though they had a chance with Mancelona last week, falling 36-20.
“Both of us have been challenged scoring-wise, so I figured it would be a low scorer,” Elk Rapids coach Tony Moller said. “We’re with our second or third quarterback — really just at the end there we were making stuff up.”
It was a battle in some extreme elements.
It all but snowed — as freezing rain fell in sub-40 degree temperatures. Weather forecasting services say it felt like 29 degrees with 26 mile-per-hour wind gusts blowing directly into the north end zone.
“When the game was going slower, it was really cold,” said Elk Rapids junior quarterback Max Irelan. “But when we are moving it toward the end, it feels like a normal game.”
As expected with the weather, both teams had a hard time holding onto the ball.
The first two drives for either team ended with a fumble and neither team punted or advanced past the 50-yard line.
Kalkaska coach Jeremy Wilkinson said the game was sloppy, especially with poor the conditions at hand.
“It was tough,” Wilkinson said. “It pretty much rained the whole time and the ball was hard to hang onto.”
The only time the ball entered the red zone during the first half was off a solid 20-yard carry from Landen Hart. He got stopped at the 2-yard line, the Blazers drew a flag for false start, then fumbled at the Elks 3-yard line to turn the ball over.
It didn’t end the scoring effort, however. Kalkaska had a chance at a crucial safety that could have put the first points on the board. Elk Rapids went three-and-out, however, punting for the first time all game and into the wind.
Elk Rapids quarterback Irelan’s punt let the Blazers take over at the 30, but after three fumbles on three consecutive plays, the Blazers were again not able put up any points.
It made it four first half fumble for the Blazers, with Elk Rapids adding three themselves.
By the end of the game, there’d be at least eight between the two teams.
“The leather gets real slick, this field is always slick, you just hope you’re on the better end,” Moller said. “We shotgun snapped most of the night so I was real happy with our center (Nick Minidis) under pressure.”
Elk Rapids managed a string of first downs after the half in a scoreless third quarter where the ball passed midfield twice.
But then the rain started to slow down and the Elks attempted to use that and open up the passing game.
Elk Rapids ran the same play three times with Irelan looking for a man down the team’s own sideline, completing on the third try to Jameson Starr for a 20-yard gain.
“It just opened everything up for our offense,” Irelan said.
Starr took the ball inside the 30-yard line, but the Elks turned the ball over on downs, priming the Blazers for a to win the game with six minutes on the clock.
So Hart, also the Kalkaska quarterback used the rain’s stoppage to his aid as well to try and open the Blazers passing game, too.
He attempted a pair of passes to Chris Gay, then had one that was thrown deep to Brad Elkins and just slipped out of his hands.
It promoted Hart to punt on fourth down at midfield, ironically just his second time doing so in the night. Earlier in the half he had a wind-aided punt travel 33 yards in the air before rolling into the end zone for a touchback.
If could get the ball well downfield, it would have almost certainly forced overtime, with the Elks needing to score on a long drive with four minutes to go.
But Owen Kinery blocked and recovered the punt that ended up netting negative yards for the Blazers, perhaps the biggest play of the game.
Irelan was able to manage the clock and lead his team into the end zone with a minute to go. He ran down the Blazers sideline for a long first down gain, then sneaked in twice at the goal line for the touchdown.
“It was great,” said Irelan, who ran for 96 yards and passed for 33. “The second half of the season was my start as quarterback and it was great to finally be able have the team score with me as quarterback.”
Irelan took over at quarterback for an injured Gordie LaFontaine after the Elks game against Mancelona.
He said he hadn’t played the position in years, and made due with the team not used to him at the helm of the offense.
Moler said toward the end of the game his team was just drawing plays up in the sand — and it worked.
“We were looking at how they were lined up and were basically just calling routes and trying to run people out of the way to get to one person safely because you don’t want a turnover in that situation,” Moller said.
Starr ran for 32 yards, while Caleb Melton made 13 tackles and recorded a sack and Kinery had eight stops.
Both teams enter districts next Friday with all teams in the state qualifying for the postseason.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.