ELK RAPIDS — The Northern Michigan Football League better watch out when they line up against Elk Rapids this season.
The Elks and head coach Tony Moller learned the hard way when inclement weather wreaked havoc on their spread offense in 2019.
Moller, now entering his second year at the program’s helm, looked within to find his solution to their one-dimensional attack — moving his slimmed-down all-conference senior guard Izaak Huhn to running back.
“We have three seniors and two juniors on our line so we felt we could move Izaak there and have a little bit of a power game,” Moller said. “I am really excited to watch people try and tackle him.”
Izaak played running back as a freshman but bulked up to join the offensive and defensive lines the past two seasons. The 6-foot, 215-pound senior returns to the backfield to run alongside his equally sizable younger brother, junior Ethan Huhn, in some new power-I and veer formations. Izaak posted a 5.0 second 40-yard dash and repped 225-pounds 25 times in summer workouts, according to Moller.
The Elks utilized a pass-heavy and spread focused offense the last four years, including while school record-breaking senior quarterback Gordie LaFontaine has been at the helm. LaFontaine threw for a school-record 2,033 yards with a 59.9% completion rate, adding 24 touchdowns to just nine interceptions in 2018, so it’s no wonder they have relied on the senior. Moller hopes to take some of the pressure off of his offensive leader with the new wrinkles.
“It’s just a little more power football so that we can play in the weather,” Moller said. “That’s probably what we need. If we end up playing in the spring, that might come in handy.”
Moller referenced a 46-6 loss to Mancelona in 2019 played in driving rain and said their air-raid style didn’t lend itself to those types of situations.
The Elks are starting 2020 with a much larger contingent of players than last season, in part because of the lack of sports in the spring and the team’s ability to start summer weight programs in early June. Elk Rapids has nearly 40 players signed up for the 2020 season, compared to only 24 that finished the season a year ago.
The offensive line is stacked with returners, including 270-pound junior Caleb Melton, who started his entire sophomore campaign, and senior anchor Nick Minidis at center. LaFontaine will be searching for some new faces downfield after losing wide receivers Marlin Starkey and Robert Fager. Jameson Starr, Max Ireland and Carter Velliquette each saw snaps at wideout and return in 2020.
Ireland will be next in line behind LaFontaine according to Moller, who also said he has quarterbacks in every grade of his program down to the middle school level. Moller is looking to LaFontaine to help mentor the next generation of Elks’ quarterbacks after holding the spot for the last four seasons.
“I learned from guys like Adam Trautman and I had great examples,” LaFontaine said. “I am trying to set a great example for them so we can keep the program rolling once I leave.”
Trautman was drafted as a tight end by the New Orleans Saints in 2020 but played quarterback for the Elks when LaFontaine was in middle school.
“He’s been great with the other quarterbacks,” Moller said of LaFontaine. “His leadership is great and he has been getting more and more accurate.”
Moller said he may use LaFontaine at wideout to get Ireland some snaps this season, so don’t be surprised if you see him away from center.
LaFontaine said the team is excited to try new styles of offense as long as they get to keep their head coach. The Elks went through two coaching changes between the 2018 and 2019 school year and have finally settled in with Moller at the helm.
The Elks are scheduled to play Ogemaw Heights Week One, but Moller said he has recommended that they cancel that game regardless of any Michigan High School Athletic Association decision.
He cited the lack of full-contact practices before the first game as a safety concern because teams normally need to get at least eight full pad practices completed before they are allowed to even scrimmage. Scrimmages are not allowed this season per MHSAA rules, but teams are supposed to receive their pads only eight days before their first scheduled game.
Regardless of the uncertainty that is surrounding this season, the Elks were disappointed with their 2-7 finish in 2019 and are ready for whatever it takes to finish strong.
“Last year was definitely a disappointment for us with the talent we had,” LaFontaine said. “It left a bad taste in our mouth, so we want to move forward and end our Elk Rapids careers on a high note.”
