SUTTONS BAY — Ron Anderson called a timeout late in the game with the Norsemen down more than 20 to the visiting Elks of Elk Rapids.
He asked his Suttons Bay seniors — some of which have played in three football state championship bouts — if they wanted to wait until the final buzzer or come out when a player got to the free-throw line for their final high school basketball game in their home gym.
With quite the crowd in attendance for senior night, it was a clear choice for the athletic class that includes Cam Alberts, Sam Vukasovich, Lleyton Krumlauf, Hugh Periard, Brayden Opie and Migizi Stevens.
Rounds of hugs went around the bench as Elk Rapids’ Haven Somers sank his two free-throw attempts to cap off a 68-41 road win over the Norsemen, Wednesday night.
“I’ve had senior classes that wanted to finish the game out, and I’ve had ones where they’ve wanted to get the recognition from the crowd,” said Anderson, Suttons Bay’s head coach. “It was good to have fans there cheering them on there at the end, and I think they really liked it.”
The Elks, who are on track to finish second in the Lake Michigan Conference, broke the 60-point mark for the eighth time this season.
What made Wednesday different, though, was Elk Rapids’ first-half ball movement where it had 12 assists on 16 field goals.
“Lately we’ve been doing a little bit too much dribbling,” senior Mason Travis said. “We have a motto of sharing the ball with each other and getting more assists, which we did tonight.”
Travis netted 24 points to lead the floor in scoring. Jack Spencer led in rebounds with seven, and Emery Rubert had five steals. Max Irelan scored 11 points, and Caleb Kerfoot tallied 10.
Alberts led Suttons Bay in the center with 10 points, and Periard added eight points. Mjikwis Sanchez scored two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
“Hugh Periard is just really stepping up. For the last eight games, he’s been playing out of his mind, knocking down shots,” Anderson said. “Early on in the season, we had trouble making shots, coming off of football. It took us a while to get our legs and get our shooting stroke, and they’re starting to do that.”
Selection Sunday for the boys district tournament is four days away. Both teams will draw the two most competitive districts in the Grand Traverse area.
For Elk Rapids (11-5), a first-round rematch with Glen Lake is likely in Division 3 play. The Lakers and Elks opened the season against each other, with Glen Lake winning 50-46. Benzie Central, Mancelona and Traverse City St. Francis are the other three teams, all of which are on fire heading to the postseason.
“Obviously, we know our road is not going to be easy,” Elk Rapids head coach Kevin Ball said. “But you know, it’s tournament time, anything can happen. We’re just going to go in there and go one game at a time. Our regular season is not over yet.”
The Elks hit the road Friday and head to Grayling, which beat them at home earlier in the year.
Suttons Bay (7-11) seems to be on a collision course with Traverse City Christian in Division 4. Forest Area, Leland, Lake Leelanau St. Mary and Buckley make up the six-team bracket yet to be seeded.
“Between us and (Traverse City) Christian, whoever wins — if it’s us and them — it’s going to be a tough road,” Anderson said.
Suttons Bay plays at Buckley on Friday.
