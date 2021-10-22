ELK RAPIDS — There was one thing Jack Spencer couldn’t save himself from Thursday night.
As Traverse City Christian senior Gabe Classens’ penalty kick shot sailed wide right, Spencer — the Elk Rapids senior goalkeeper — soon found himself on the bottom of a celebratory dogpile as the Elks’ earned a 4-3 PK win over the Sabres on their home pitch for their fourth straight Division 3 district title.
The Elks and Sabres were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime. Five PK tries for each team yielded a 3-3 tie. Elk Rapids’ Spencer Ball scored to tie the shootout at three, and extra shots were needed as Henry Reineck hit the crossbar on the Sabres’ fifth attempt.
But Nolan Carroll came up clutch — netting what would end up being the game-winning PK goal following Classens’ miss. Carroll also scored his team’s only regulation goal to force overtime, finding the net with 5:41 left in the game. A first-half goal from Reineck gave the Sabres a 1-0 advantage in the first half with 10 minutes until the break.
Carroll called his game-saving goal “all kind of blur” and he didn’t even see it go in the net — only knowing he scored because he heard the crowd celebrating.
“We were down, and you had to do anything you could to score,” Carroll said. “You had to put everything you had on the field.”
Spencer said just playing simple soccer got the Elks their goal back. When it came to the shootout, the senior standout keeper said it came down to being in the right spots and perhaps making the Sabres miss with the intimidation factor.
“Held it pretty even in overtime, and we knew we could get it out in a shootout,” Spencer said.
TC Christian head coach Roy Montney called Thursday the coldest soccer match he’s coached in three years. It was a breezy 51 degrees that felt like 34. Several players fell down with cramps and were helped up and stretched out by their opponents.
“Both teams played their hearts out,” Montney said. “I wish Elk Rapids the best of luck as they go on as they play in Clare and go on past regionals. … Our team was young. We had to work a lot of things out at the beginning of the year. Tonight showed the effort, the heart, and what they wanted.”
Elk Rapids (16-4-3) will play the winner of Saturday’s final between Howard City Tri County (12-7-3) and Muskegon Oakridge (9-6-4) at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Ogemaw Heights and Big Rapids are set to play on the other side of the bracket at 6 p.m.
Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum said he knew “100 percent” Thursday’s final wouldn’t be anything like his team’s 5-0 win over the Sabres earlier this year.
“You watch the day and how the day’s unfolding, the weather and the emotion that goes into it,” Plum said. “We didn’t play our best game, their coach would probably say the same thing … It was a grind.”
The Elks’ renowned defense — which allowed just four goals to Lake Michigan Conference opponents all season — shined in one moment after another. Spencer made four saves, and defender Calvin Kurtz jumped to save a goal after Spencer was beat by on a Sabre scoring chance. Plum credited the play of Charlie Parrish for coming up big several times.
“They put him to the test. He deserves a lot of credit,” Plum said of Parrish.
TC Christian — a three school co-op with Traverse City St. Francis and Grand Traverse Academy — ends the year at 16-6. It’s the Sabres’ second district final appearance under second-year coach Roy Montney. They lost the championship game to Elk Rapids last fall 1-0 as well. Montney holds a 32-9-2 record as a head coach.
The Sabres lose seven seniors, but they have played with a roster loaded with underclassmen the last two years. Eighteen of 25 Sabres return next year including Reineck and Preston Jaworski, who captained this year’s team as juniors.
“I’m not worried,” Montney said. “We’re going to have a good team next year, and we’re going to make the same run I think next year.”