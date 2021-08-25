MANISTEE — The third time is the charm for Kyle McLinden.
The Manistee Catholic Central senior quarterback aims to fuel the Sabers’ resurgence after his first two football seasons ended in torn ACLs to the same knee, his left.
He chose not to play as a junior as he rehabbed the knee, but rebounded to have solid junior campaigns in basketball and baseball. He played in Thursday’s scrimmage at Sabers Stadium without a knee brace.
“So through basketball I got to where I didn’t really need to wear one,” McLinden said. “I had a sleeve that I put on it, but that was about it. And football, I’m feeling fine, so I don’t really need one.”
McLinden left MCC’s scrimmage early with a twisted ankle, but said he didn’t think too much about the possibility of another knee injury.
“I was like, ‘OK, that’s my ankle. I’m just gonna pop up, see if it feels good,’” he said. “Then I was like, ‘It feels a little iffy right now so I think I’ll go out.’ I wasn’t too worried.”
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound quarterback is one of only two seniors for the Sabers, who were 1-6 last season.
Only 11 players populate Manistee CC’s roster, giving it just three subs when the team’s at full health.
“I know everybody’s looking forward to seeing maybe two or three more guys come out and play for us,” McLinden joked. “But I think everybody is looking forward to the homecoming game. Everybody’s looking forward to putting in the work. I think everybody after (the scrimmage) really noticed how good we actually are, and really want to work towards getting better.”
With McLinden sitting out much of the day, the Sabers had only two players to sub in during last Thursday’s scrimmage they hosted with Suttons Bay, Brethren, Portland St. Patrick and Wyoming Tri-unity.
“It’s all conditioning,” McLinden said. “Coaches really put us through the works for conditioning. You know, it shows that we need to do a little bit more, but we’ll be ready by Thursday.”
Manistee Catholic opens the campaign at Onekama, which also only has 11 on its roster.
“With the roster change from last year — we lost seven seniors — so anytime you lose that much experience, it kind of feels like you’re starting over from the beginning,” MCC head coach Jake Szymanski said. “But with this group and how they’ve played throughout the summer and started practice so far, they came together real fast.”
“With there only being 11 of them, they realize that they have to work hard because, you we saw it here, the third game we were getting pretty tired and, and things started going a little south for us. Low numbers is going to do that and you have to be conditioned.”
Even without high numbers, the Sabers are blessed with some other good numbers. The offensive line of sophomore Jackson Starchief (280 pounds), junior Eddie Dutkavich (210) and junior David Kosla (280) certainly gives MCC some beef to throw at opposing defense.
“Our mantra this year is pretty much, ‘Earn it,’” Szymanski said. “A lot of questions have been asked, ‘Hey you guys made the playoffs last year,’ but I don’t look at it as making the playoffs. A 1-6 record, that’s not making the playoffs. We want those six wins and we want to get in the right way. We want to earn it.”
The Sabers opened the 2020 season with a 22-8 win over Baldwin, then forfeited to Onekama the following week in what would start a six-game losing skid, including a pair of losses to Suttons Bay to end the season.