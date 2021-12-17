LAKE LEELANAU — St. Mary coach Matt Barnowski would have been pleased if Traverse City Christian’s Brock Broderick scored 25 points.
Broderick netted 21, and the Eagles went home with a smile on their face in a 64-45 win over the Sabres in the backdrop of a windstorm that took out power for most of the Leelanau Peninsula.
“The kid can play ball,” Barnowski said of Broderick. “We decided to throw a couple of different kids at him, try a couple of different things and try and wear him out. I think we gassed them in the first half, but again, he always figures out a way to put the ball in the hoop.”
Broderick, the 6-foot-3 senior, opened the season scoring 40 in the Sabres’ opener against Leland and eclipsed 1,000 career points with 27 in the first quarter. Broderick’s encore to that was a 29-point game on Tuesday against Onekama.
He took a lot of shots Thursday, but the Eagles’ forceful presence in the paint with Shawn Bramer, August Schaub, Dylan Barnowski and Matthew Kohler certainly showed on the defensive glass.
Those four combined for 31 rebounds with Barnowski leading the pack with nine.
“Everyone contributed on rebounds,” Matt Barnowski said. “We just thought if we controlled the board and get out and run, we would have a really good shot at this game.”
The Eagles opened on a 7-0 lead and led by at least that much the entire game.
They held the Sabres scoreless the first 3:49 until a pair of free throws from Broderick. St. Mary led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter, 32-14 at halftime and 50-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Three Eagles also finished in double figures, with Bramer putting up 23, Dylan Barnowski scoring 22 and Schaub picking up 14.
TC Christian’s Nathan Hrekso’s eight points were a team-second to Broderick’s 21.
“There’s no such thing as rising to the occasion, you settle to the level of your limitation and your abilities. That happened very quickly,” said first-year Sabres coach Rene LaFrenier. “They (the Eagles) are in midseason form. They just picked up where they left off last year. ... They’re clicking. We’re new. These guys didn’t know me six months ago.”
It might not be the last time they face each other this winter. The two independent Division 4 schools tend to be in the same district bracket, joining Leland, Suttons Bay and Forest Area.
That’s when LaFreniere hopes to get another chance with the Eagles.
“We want to win the district and we’ve got to beat this team to do it,” LaFreniere said.
It was St. Mary’s first and only home game of 2021.
The Eagles (2-1) won’t return until a Jan. 14 game against Elk Rapids, hitting the road to face Rudyard at 3 p.m. Saturday before an overnight trip downstate to play in a showcase against Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central on Dec. 29 and Flat Rock on Dec. 30.
The Sabres (2-1) host Suttons Bay at 7 p.m. Monday before they take two weeks off and face Buckley on Jan. 4.
“I looked at the schedule and I said ‘If we can be 3-1 at the break, I would be happy with that.’ We have an opportunity to be 3-1,” LaFreniere said.