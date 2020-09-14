EAST LANSING — Traverse City West standout golfer Anci Dy had to fight through the pain last weekend.
Dy had been struggling with back issues the last two weeks but toughed it out to win the Golf Association of Michigan’s Junior Invitational that took place at Forest Akers West Golf Course on the Michigan State University campus Sunday.
Dy sat five strokes back of the lead after competition Saturday and played in the second to last group while sitting in fourth. The University of Indianapolis commit shot a 71 for the final round to give her a 148 total and a two-shot victory over Shannon Kennedy of Beverly Hills (150).
“I wasn’t sure I was going to compete, I just had to tough it out,” Dy said. “I didn’t expect to come out with a win, I just expected to shoot par.”
Dy said her driver caused issues on the front nine of the final day so she put her irons and putter to work to shoot 2-under on the back nine.
“This tournament was still a little struggle off the tee,” Dy said. “But I managed to just reel it in enough with the other parts of my game.”
The win came in what is expected to be her final GAM Junior event.
Cheboygan’s PJ Maybank III took the boy’s title with a 3-under 141 for the tournament. Maybank III, who won the Michigan Junior State Amateur Championship and GAM Junior Kickoff event earlier this summer, won by two strokes over Grand Rapids resident Will Preston.
Maybank III won all three GAM Junior events he has participated in this year.
The field of 102 golfers were invited by the GAM based on performances in a variety of state and national competitions in 2020.
