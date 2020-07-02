TRAVERSE CITY — For the first time this season the Traverse City Pit Spitters hit the road.
They traveled to Turtle Creek Stadium, they sat in the dugouts on the right.
When the fans got to the “root, root, root for the” part of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” they filled in the dead air with “Dune Bears.”
Welcome to the Northwoods League, Northern Michigan Dune Bears.
The Pit Spitters acted as the road team in their own ballpark Thursday against the Dune Bears for the second game of the NWL’s Michigan pod round-robin-style season.
The Dune Bears walked off with a 4-3 win in extra innings.
“You can tell the guys were just very excited to play the game,” Dune Bears manager Alex O’Donnell said. “Everybody, one through nine, every pitcher and everybody who came off the bench had a role in today’s win.”
The Pit Spitters scored three runs off three hits and two errors the first four innings of the game behind three shoutout innings from Trenton Wood.
Timothy Schau became the first Dune Bear to reach base in franchise history, but only after Wood left the mound, facing nine batters in three innings. Shau put the Dune Bears on the board on a line drive from Marty Vincelli-Simard and cut the deficit to two runs.
In the sixth inning, Christian Dicochea spirinted from third base into his own team’s dugout to catch Evan Maday’s foul ball for the first out. The spectacular play garnered the applause of all fans alike, even the ones wearing red.
Vincelli-Simard used the momentum the bottom half of the inning, sending Brendan Ryan home on a base-clearing triple to make it a one-run game.
Then in the seventh, the Dune Bears loaded the bases on a string of walks with Peter Delkus on the mound.
Delkus hit Schau with a pitch to send home the tying run. Beau Keathley took to the mound in relief duties and the Spitters got out of the inning with the next two at-bats.
The Pit Spitters didn’t manage many hits after their two-run inning in the fourth, though they managed to keep it a close contest with the Dune Bears up until the last inning.
Maday and Bryants Goolsby reached base on walks to force Lane Koetter in for relief effort with no outs.
Koetter was able to get out of the jam, fanning the last two batters with two runners in scoring position.
Koetter’s wonders in the eighth didn’t carry over to the next inning. He walked the bases load and Zach Fruit came in the next at-bat needing two outs. Mario Camilletti dove at the fifth pitch put in play to tag third, then beat Nolan Metcalf to first for an inning-ending double play.
Both teams began the 10th inning with a courtesy runner on second base. For the Dune Bears, that was Metcalf.
Fruit walked Braden Ward in for the win, which prompted a socially-distant celebration of hand waving in place of high fives.
“We haven’t played baseball in four months,” Ward said. “Coming out hot with a nice walk off win the 10th, you know, it was fun.
“It reminds us what baseball is all about.”
The Pit Spitters fall to 1-1, while the Dune Bears begin their season 1-0. Koetter (1-0) earned the win, Fruit (0-1) was dealt the loss. For the Pit Spitters, Nathan Lohmeier earned a hold, while Delkus had the blown save.
