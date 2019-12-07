TRAVERSE CITY — Darby Drake had given up swimming for almost a year.
Swimming apparently didn’t give up on her, as participating in the sport again lingered in the back of her mind.
The standout diver for the Traverse City Tritons stepped off the board two seasons ago.
“I wanted to go back to gymnastics,” Drake said after signing her letter-of-intent with Division 1 Nebraska-Omaha. “And then I tried and it was not good. Then I did track, and then I went to one of my friends’ dive meets and I was like, ‘I need to go back.’”
She returned last season in a big way, winning the conference diving championship and placing 12th at the state finals. She won her first meet in Gaylord upon her return.
The three-year letter-winner at Traverse City West won the Coastal Swim Conference title three times.
“It wasn’t that hard coming back because it was almost like muscle memory at that point,” Drake said. “It wasn’t too difficult to came back a week before my first meet, got in the pool once before my first meet, and then I ended up placing 12th at states.”
Drake also competed with the TC Twisters club team and won the YMCA Nationals in 2017.
“I got an (NCSA) account to help with my recruiting process, and it helped a lot,” Drake said. “I got a lot of emails from so many different schools like NAIA, D-3 to a couple D-1. I mean (Omaha) is obviously one of them but beginning of this year I really started to look harder, and I looked at GVSU and Nebraska-Omaha. It was a really tough choice to pick.”
Drake’s older brother, Jakson, lives in the Grand Rapids area.
She said Nebraska’s education program and academic assistance helped sway her mind.
“Their education program is amazing,” Drake said. “That’s what I want to major in.”
She plans to major in elementary education in particular.
The Mavericks offer a program where education majors can start getting hand-on experience teaching three hours a day starting in their sophomore year.
“That was like big for me, because that’s what I want to do and I do that now in Teacher Academy here through the career tech center,” Drake said. “Getting to do that again for the next four years will be cool. And it’s Division 1. That was a big thing for me. I’ve always wanted to go to a Division 1 school, a big school.”
She’s the only Michigan recruit in Omaha’s 14-swimmer class.
“The team is just like a family,” Drake said. “It’s a smaller team. So they’re all so close and the swimming and diving teams are not as much separated as they are at other schools. They’re like more like teammates, and we’re integrated into the whole team.”
