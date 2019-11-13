TRAVERSE CITY — It was always Central Michigan.
Always.
Traverse City West star forward Jaelyn Dobrowolski made one of the worst kept secrets official Wednesday, signing her national letter-of-intent to play soccer at Central Michigan University.
“I had my heart set on CMU,” Dobrowolski said. “I was thinking to myself, if I were to play college soccer I would just want to play at Central, so that was my main goal of just focusing there.”
The high-scoring Titans forward received some interest from Western Michigan University, Central’s bitter rival.
CMU had a camp the same day as Western’s, and she opted to go to Central’s.
Dobrowolski’s father, former Record-Eagle sports writer Chris Dobrowolski, is a CMU alumnus.
“My dad obviously introduced me into CMU,” Jaelyn said. “But I personally just am really comfortable there, and I’ve had a lot of other family members who’ve gone there. It’s just a very positive environment in my family, so I’m excited. The new coaching staff there is supposed to be a really strong, so they started this year off pretty well for the first year. I’m excited to see like where they take our team.”
The Chippewas finished the season 7-6-4, losing 4-1 in the first round of the Mid-American Conference tournament to Bowling Green, where West’s Maya Dean signed Wednesday. Central’s slate included a 1-1 tie with Northwestern and a 2-1 overtime win over Kentucky.
First-year coach Jeremy Groves took over for Peter McGahey, the Chips’ first coach with a sub-.500 record since the program started in 1998. Groves honored McGahey’s recruit commitments, which included Dobrowolski, who verbally committed to CMU last October.
“It’s beneficial because it has kind of just been in the back of everyone’s mind and now it’s going to happen,” Dobrowolski said. “With the new coach, it was a little bit of a mix up. It was confusing and all the girls were worried about whether we were going to be still playing there and the new coach he said he was going to honor all of his commits. So, with this official, it’s very relieving to have that and I’m excited.”
The Chippewas boast a strong defense that allowed only 19 goals in 17 contests last season. However, CMU only scored 20.
That’s where Dobrowolski fits in.
She became an instant force at TC West as a freshman, scoring 35 goals along with 21 assists, adding 16 goals and seven assists as a sophomore and 33 goals and nine helpers her junior year.
“I’ve been watching Jaelyn for over four years when she was in middle school, so this is an exciting day for me I’m super proud of her,” West head coach Chelsey Griesinger said. “She’s hands down one the best players I’ve ever coached, and I still have one more year left with her, so I’m looking forward to senior year, seeing what she can do every year. It’s watching to see how she can improve and she’s very cognizant of how many goals she has and how she can get better and I love that about her. She’s very competitive.”
Dobrowolski sits 16 goals shy of 100 for her career. Only 56 girls have scored 100 career goals in Michigan prep history.
“I really want to finish with a bang,” Dobrowolski said. “I want to get to 100 career goals, which is not that far away. But, I also want to get a district district title for my team also, just because we’ve gotten to district finals every year and lost to Midland, so hopefully this year we’ll be able to capitalize that and take away the win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.