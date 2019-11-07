MUSKEGON OAKRIDGE at KINGSLEY
DIVISION: Five
RECORDS: Oakridge (10-0); Kingsley (10-0)
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday
SERIES: First meeting
RADIO: FM-104.5
BACKGROUND: The only two undefeated teams on the West half of the bracket face off Saturday afternoon at Rodes Field in Kingsley (coincidentally, the only undefeated teams in the East half also play this weekend when Almont and Marine City clash Friday). Oakridge sits atop the final Associated Press high school poll in Division 5, but the Stags host the game by virtue of having 7.111 more playoff points. Saturday’s victor will host the winner of Ogemaw Heights (8-2) and Freeland (8-2). The only common foe between the Eagles and Stags this season is Traverse City St. Francis, which Oakridge needed a TD in the final two minutes to beat 25-20, while Kingsley prevailed by a more comfortable 26-7 margin.
GAYLORD ST. MARY at SUTTONS BAY
DIVISION: 8-player, Div. 1
RECORDS: St. Mary (5-5); Suttons Bay (10-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Suttons Bay leads 4-1
RADIO: FM-101.5
LAST MEETING: Suttons Bay received a forfeit win after St. Mary won 48-47
BACKGROUND: It’s been a crazy season for St. Mary, as the Snowbirds’ first six games are all officially forfeits — four by GSM and two by their opponents (Bellaire, Forest Area). Still, the Snowbirds snuck into the playoffs and then pounded Pellston 48-6. It’s been a crazy good season for the Norsemen, who are 10-0 and posted double-digit victories for only the fourth time in program history. The other three times — 2011, 2006, 2004, all in 11-player — saw Suttons Bay win at least a district championship. Lucas Mikesell broke the Norse’s single-season receiving record two weeks ago, and quarterback Bryce Opie became the school’s first player to rush and pass for 1,000 yards in the same season. Snowbirds QB Brady Hunter has rushed for 1,352 yards this season, averaging 11.96 yards each time he runs.
CADILLAC at SAULT STE. MARIE
DIVISION: Four
RECORDS: Cadillac (6-4); Sault Ste. Marie (7-3)
WHEN: Saturday, 2 p.m.
SERIES: Soo leads 4-2
RADIO: FM-107.1
LAST MEETING: Soo won 14-7 in 2003
BACKGROUND: Cadillac’s first playoff win since 2013 came last week in a 35-12 road win over Escanaba. Now, the Vikings have to make a second trek to the Upper Peninsula, although this trip is 90 miles shorter. This series has gone in pairs, with each team always winning two in a row. If that holds, the Vikings are good for the next two. Like Escanaba, the Sault is a team that’s already played three fellow Big North Conference schools this year (Alpena, Petoskey and Gaylord, winning all three), which provides Cadillac with plenty of common opponents and video to sift through.
HARRISON at GLEN LAKE
DIVISION: Six
RECORDS: Harrison (6-4); Glen Lake (9-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: The Hornets stung 8-1 Clare by a big 38-6 margin in the opening round of the playoffs in one of northern Michigan’s bigger upsets, avenging an earlier 42-40 loss to the Pioneers. Now, they’ll face No. 5-ranked Glen Lake’s swarm of offensive weapons, including Jonathan Wright, Reece Hazelton, Isaac Sterzer, Xavier Griffiths and Finn Hogan. Four of Harrison’s regular-season wins came against 1-8 teams, and the Hornets hadn’t beaten a team with a winning record until rising up to beat Clare the second time around. The winner could be headed to Calumet the following week, and the Lakers’ path to the 2016 state finals also went through Copper Country.
MCBAIN at TC ST. FRANCIS
DIVISION: Seven
RECORDS: McBain (6-4); St. Francis (7-3)
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
SERIES: TCSF leads 4-1
RADIO: FM-89.8/FM-107.9
LAST MEETING: St. Francis won 35-0 in 2015
BACKGROUND: McBain beat the Gladiators the last time they played in the playoffs, on the way to a 2004 district championship. Actually, it’s the only time the Ramblers have topped TCSF in five tries. The other four outcomes have been by an average score of 44.25-6, in TCSF’s massive favor. McBain has won five of its last six, but St. Francis has seen plenty of good competition this season, playing three teams ranked in the top five of their division and four playoff teams in the regular season.
CHARLEVOIX
at IRON MOUNTAIN
DIVISION: Seven
RECORDS: Charlevoix (7-3); Iron Mountain (10-0)
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
SERIES: Iron Mountain leads 1-0
RADIO: FM-104.7, AM-1340
LAST MEETING: Iron Mountain won 48-15 in 2008 pre-district game
BACKGROUND: Following the first playoff win in school history (32-0 over Harbor Springs), Charlevoix looks to capture its first district title. The Mountaineers defeated Mancelona 40-8 in the first round, a team that Charlevoix mustered a 22-20 win over in Week Seven. The undefeated Mountaineers have only allowed 20 or more points in a game once this season and have held opponents to a total of 88 points.
BEAL CITY at JOHANNESBURG-LEWISTON
DIVISION: Eight
RECORDS: Beal City (9-1); Joburg (10-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Beal City leads 3-0
ONLINE: www.eagle1015.com/highschoolsports
LAST MEETING: Beal City won 53-27 in district final in 2014
BACKGROUND: The Cardinals are in search of their first district title since 2012 and are coming into this game winners of 19 of their last 20 games. These two teams have met three times prior, all in the playoffs, and the Aggies have won each of those games by an average of 27 points. This matchup will be determined by the play of each team’s defense, which are closely matched. The Cardinals have allowed 91 points this season while the Aggies have allowed 102.
ONEKAMA at
CLIMAX-SCOTTS
DIVISION: 8-player, Div. 2
RECORDS: Onekama (7-3); Climax-Scotts (8-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting
BACKGROUND: Climax-Scotts made the move to 8-player football this season and found success in the Southern Central Athletic Association 8-player conference. The Portagers defeated Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian 22-20 in the first round, a team that the Panthers defeated 16-12 in Week One. Onekama is looking to make it back to the Superior Dome for the second straight season.
